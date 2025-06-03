Circa '21 Presents Family Musical ARTHUR & FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL! Through June 21

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse is now presenting the family-friendly stage production Arthur & Friends Make a Musical!, based on Marc Brown’s beloved book series and the long-running PBS animated show. The show runs through June 21 with select morning and afternoon performances at the Rock Island venue.

The musical follows Arthur and his classmates at Lakewood Elementary as they’re tasked with creating a show for the entire town. While most students are excited, Arthur struggles with nerves as opening night approaches. With encouragement from familiar characters like Buster, Francine, Brain, Muffy, and his younger sister D.W., Arthur learns to embrace his own voice and individuality.

Performances are scheduled on June 10, 12, 13, 14, and 17 at 10 a.m. (doors at 9:30 a.m.) and on Saturday, June 21 at 1 p.m. (doors at 12:30 p.m.). Tickets are $15 and can be reserved by calling 309-786-7733 Ext. 2 or online at circa21.com.

The production is directed and choreographed by Kiera Lynn, with Kyle DeFauw in the title role. The ensemble includes Hanna Marie Felver, Nicholas Fuqua, Sarah Beth Ganey, Robert Sharkey, Daniel Williams, and Rachel Winter.

For tickets or additional information, visit circa21.com or contact the box office at 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island, IL.

