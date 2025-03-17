Christopher Pazdernik Announced As Season Of Concern's Managing Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Season of Concern Managing Director Board of Directors has announced the appointment of the organization’s new Managing Director, Christopher Pazdernik. A dedicated professional in the Chicago theater community, Pazdernik comes to the position from Theo Ubique and previously Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Porchlight Music Theatre and Refuge Theatre Project. Pazdernik succeeds Michael Ryczek, who was with Season of Concern for 20 years.

Marcelle McVay, President of the Board of Directors of Season of Concern comments, "The Board of Directors is enthusiastic about working with Christopher Pazdernik as our new Managing Director as he continues the fine work of Michael Ryczek. Chris brings deep connections in the theater community, theater management experience in producing, fundraising, marketing and communications and a deep compassion for those in our community who are suffering from illness, injury or emergency circumstances. We look forward to working with Chris to expand the capabilities and reach of Season of Concern.

"After producing an online benefit for Season of Concern during the pandemic shutdown, I am overjoyed to be joining Season of Concern as the new Managing Director, and I’m honored to be entrusted to the next phase of the organization's history. I am grateful to Michael Ryczek for taking such great care of the organization and for giving me big shoes to fill!,” comments Christopher Pazdernik. “I look forward to reaching out and building relationships with theaters of all sizes across our great city and deepening the impact SOC has on theatermakers from all generations."

Christopher Pazdernik (any) is a Jeff Award winning director and producer who has been active in Chicago theatre since 2007. Described as having “a near encyclopedic knowledge of musicals," they were recently named to NewCity Stage’s Players 2024: The Fifty People Who Really Perform for Chicago. In addition to their creative pursuits, Christopher has held staff positions at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Porchlight Music Theatre, Refuge Theatre Project, and most recently, Producing Director at Theo Ubique Cabaret Theater. An openly HIV+ artist, Christopher is also active in AIDS advocacy work, producing the annual benefit concert 'Belting for Life,' leading a team at AIDS Run/Walk Chicago, and volunteering on committees with both AIDS Foundation Chicago and Howard Brown Health. He is thrilled to continue his support of Chicagoland theater workers at Season of Concern.

About Season of Concern Chicago

Founded in 1987, Season of Concern Chicago provides financial assistance to Chicagoland theater practitioners, both union and non-union, impacted by illness, injury or circumstance that prevents them from working. Season of Concern provides short-term emergency financial assistance to theater practitioners through its own Biscotto-Miller Fund and Malcolm Ewen Emergency Fund.

Originally formed to assist those afflicted with AIDS-related illnesses, Season of Concern continues to support Chicago-based direct care HIV/AIDS organizations and has expanded its mission and support to meet the greater health needs of the Chicagoland theater community. Season of Concern relies on fundraising and donations to complete its mission. To date, it has distributed more than $3 million to those in need.

All funds raised by Season of Concern (primarily through events, individual contributions, and live audience collections) are used locally to support Chicago-area theatre artists and practitioners. This support is provided through direct grants from the Biscotto Miller or Malcom Ewen Funds, grants to local organizations serving individuals living with HIV/AIDS, and via an annual grant to the Entertainment Community Fund.

Through Season of Concern’s grant to the Entertainment Community Fund (a national organization and formerly known as the Actors’ Fund), Season of Concern has access to shared office space in Chicago, to a social worker assigned to the Chicago area, a career counselor, and many other Entertainment Community resources and social services provided to the Chicago theater community, including resources for mental health issues.

For more information, visit www.seasonofconcern.org.

