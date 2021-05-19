Chicago Theatres Announce Plans For In-Person Performances

The League of Chicago Theatres has announced plans for upcoming in-person performances this spring and summer. Many companies are also preparing for fall venue and production openings and some are taking advantage of the warmer months to produce outdoors.

League of Chicago Theatres Executive Director Deb Clapp comments, "This has been a year of great planning, introspection and change for the theatre industry. It is so exhilarating to see theatre companies gear up for live, in-person performances again. The industry is watching CDC guidelines for safety and, as more theatres announce opening plans, we look forward to gathering together again soon."

New shows are being added regularly. For a comprehensive list of both virtual and in-person Chicago productions, visit the League of Chicago Theatres websites, ChicagoPlays.com and HotTix.org. For in-person performances, patrons are encouraged to check each theatre's health and safety guidelines before attending.

Some of the indoor and outdoor theatre productions announced so far include:

Now Open

The Second City has reopened its Chicago venue with two productions: Happy To Be Here on the Mainstage, and Safer, Shorter & Still So Funny at e.t.c. The Second City welcomes back audiences with 60-minute shows Thursdays through Sundays. secondcity.com

Chicago Children's Theatre is presenting Little Jams: A Parking Lot Performance for kids and their families. This highly interactive show featuring acts from CCT's favorite musicians and vocalists runs Saturdays and Sundays through June 6, 2021. chicagochildrenstheatre.org

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in Arlington Heights is producing Little Shop of Horrors outdoors, May 6-June 19, in an outdoor tent venue just blocks from the theatre. My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra will play July 15 - August 28, 2021. metropolisarts.com

The ninth annual Pivot Arts Festival: Reimagining Utopia will take place May 21 - June 6 in both in-person and virtual spaces. A celebration of contemporary performance, this year's festival presents twelve selected artists and artistic groups commissioned to create video installations or short, live works responding to the theme of a better world post-pandemic. pivotarts.org/festival

A&A Ballet celebrates its 5th anniversary on Saturday, May 22 with a triple bill at the Athenaeum Theatre. Featuring critically acclaimed audience favorite The Art Deco Nutcracker, and two world premieres, Swan Lake and Rhapsody in Blue. athenaeumtheatre.org

Opening Soon

Chicago Symphony Orchestra will present three programs at Symphony Center May 27 - June 13: Fanfare, Strum, and Overture. cso.org

Lyric Opera of Chicago will present Hansel & Gretel in the Park at North Park Village Nature Center, 5801 N Pulaski, select dates May 27 - June 18. lyricopera.org

Stage Left Theatre will produce Spring Fling: Outdoor Playwright Festival outdoors in the Northcenter Town Square, 4100 N Damen, May 27 - 29. Seven playwrights address the question, "How has life changed," in 10-minute plays about life in the pandemic. stagelefttheatre.com

North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie will present "Out Back Summer Sessions," a series of live music and theatre events in its parking lot. The events start June 11 with the Fareed Haque Group. Theatre highlights include Porchlight Music Theatre's New Faces Sing Broadway 1979, hosted by Alexis J, Roston on June 12, Music Theater Works' Legends of the 50s & 60s June 18 - 27, Northlight Theatre's Let the Good Times Roll with E. Faye Butler and Felicia P. Fields will play July 9 - 10, and Theater Wit's Park & Play Cabaret on July 31. northshorecenter.org/SummerSessions

Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre, a multicultural company that creates new dance and music to explore strong personal narratives, will perform a show for all ages at Beverly Arts Center on Saturday, June 12. beverlyartcenter.org

Beverly Arts Center will present William Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors June 18 - 27 outdoors in the BAC Courtyard. beverlyartcenter.org

The Chicago Latino Theater Alliance (CLATA) presents a new solo show by Puerto Rican actress and comedian Marian Pabón called Sola en la Pandemia está Cañón at Joe's on Weed St, Saturday, June 19. Performed in Spanish. clata.org

Auditorium Theatre presents a free 50-minute outdoor performance, ABT Across America, in Millennium Park on July 8. auditoriumtheatre.org

Teatro ZinZanni returns on July 8 with a cast of comedians, aerialists, acrobats, singers, dancers, and a gourmet meal inside the Spiegeltent on the 14th floor of the Cambria Hotel. www.zinzanni.com/Chicago

Oak Park Festival Theatre returns to Austin Gardens Park in downtown Oak Park with The Tempest, directed by Barbara Zahora. The production runs July 15 - August 21. oakparkfestival.com

Visit ChicagoPlays.com and HotTix.org for comprehensive listings (including online performances and events) and updates as more in-person performances are announced. Dates subject to change.