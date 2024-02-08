Chicago Theatre Week Starts Today WIth Discounts on Chicago Productions

Chicago Theatre Week, an annual celebration of the rich tradition of theatre-going in Chicago during which visitors and residents can access value-priced tickets, takes place February 8-18, 2024.

The value-priced CTW tickets are $30, $15, or less. Tickets are now on sale at ChicagoTheatreWeek.com.

To date, 62 theatre companies are participating with more than 80 productions and 440 individual performances. More than 12,000 tickets have been sold as of February 7, 2024.

Last year’s Chicago Theatre Week saw record ticket sales with more than 20,000 tickets sold to 78 participating productions for more than 500 performances. The program continues to bring in new audiences to area theatres with approximately 60% of patrons visiting their chosen theatre for the first time. Chicago Theatre Week also raises the visibility of the theater industry, as evidenced by the 473,000 cumulative pageviews on ChicagoTheatreWeek.com from the ticket onsale through the end of Theatre Week.

For the second consecutive year, Hot Tix will host Chicago Theatre Week Continued from February 19-25, 2024, which will extend Theatre Week discounts to participating productions for an additional week only through HotTix.org.

League of Chicago Theatres Executive Director Marissa Lynn Jones comments, “Chicago has over 200 theatres. We are known for our storefront theatre spaces throughout our neighborhoods and world renown stages that brings storytelling to all of our communities, with people from all walks of life coming together to share a unique experience. We are known for developing new work and impactful productions that start here and are carried worldwide. Chicago Theatre Week allows everyone to see these stories being created, transformed, molded and performed right before your eyes.”

"We are thrilled to announce the return of Theatre Week this winter in partnership with the League of Chicago Theatres," said Lisa Nucci, Chief Marketing Officer at Choose Chicago. "Theatre Week is a celebration of our city's rich cultural assets and an opportunity to experience everything that our diverse theatre companies have to offer. Join us for a week of unforgettable live performances and immerse yourself in Chicago's vibrant arts scene!"