Chicago Theatre Week Continued to Begin Next Week With 1776, A SOLDIER'S PLAY & More

Following the success of Chicago Theatre Week, the League of Chicago Theatres has announce the first-ever Chicago Theatre Week Continued, featuring valued-priced tickets to currently playing and upcoming spring shows. For the first time, select Chicago Theatre Week prices of $15 or $30 per ticket will be extended on HotTix.org from February 27-March 5, 2023.

Chicago Theatre Week Continued tickets will be priced at $15 or $30 per ticket and will go on sale on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 10:00am CST at HotTix.org. Please note that a service charge will be added. These limited time $15 or $30 tickets will only be available through March 5 or while supplies last. All sales for Chicago Theatre Week Continued are final.

Tickets sales to date for Chicago Theatre Week 2023 have surpassed any other year to date. So far in 2023, Chicago Theatre Week has sold more than 18,000 tickets surpassing the all-time high of 13,400 tickets in 2020.

League of Chicago Theatres Executive Director Marissa Lynn Ford comments, "Chicago Theatre Week 2023 has been a resounding success, supporting our theaters and welcoming audiences, giving them an affordable way to experience multiple stories and participate in this unique experience across the Chicago area. For the first time ever, we are extending Chicago Theatre Week through Hot Tix with productions ranging from the most intimate storefronts in neighborhoods throughout the city, productions in the suburbs and five productions from Broadway In Chicago. There is a story for everybody on our stages."

Participating productions to date include:

1776, Broadway In Chicago

Annie, Broadway In Chicago

Jagged Little Pill, Broadway In Chicago

A Soldier's Play, Broadway In Chicago

TINA, Broadway In Chicago

Book of Will, Saint Sebastian Players

Cabaret ZaZou

Boulevard of Bold Dreams, TimeLine Theatre Company

Big Fish, Marriott Theatre

The Christians, Citadel Theatre

Cabaret, Porchlight Music Theatre

Fen, Court Theatre

Villette, Lookingglass

Drunk Shakespeare

Radial Gradient, Shattered Globe Theatre

The Three Penny Opera, Theo

The Revolutionists, Oil Lamp Theater

More productions and tickets may be added. Please note that the ticket inventory is limited and subject to availability. Tickets may sell out quickly. This offer is not valid on previously purchased tickets. All ticket sales for Chicago Theatre Week Continued are final.

Hot Tix, a service of the non-profit League of Chicago Theatres, exists to further promote and support Chicago area theatres. In addition to selling half-price theatre tickets online, the League of Chicago Theatres operates two walk-up Hot Tix locations in downtown Chicago: across from the Chicago Cultural Center at Expo 72 (72 E. Randolph) and inside Block Thirty Seven (108 N. State)-offering in-person customer service by knowledgeable theatre professionals.

About Chicago Theatre Week

Chicago Theatre Week (#CTW23) is the annual celebration of the rich tradition of theatre-going in Chicago during which visitors and residents can access value-priced tickets More than 70 productions are participating in this year's Chicago Theatre Week (running through February 26, 2023) with a record-breaking 18,000 tickets sold to participating productions so far. Chicago Theatre Week is presented by the League of Chicago Theatres in partnership with Choose Chicago. Subscribe to the Theatre Week email newsletter for updates and announcements.

About Chicago theatre

Chicago theatre is the leader in the U.S. with more than 250 theatres throughout Chicagoland, comprising a rich and varied community ranging from storefront, non-union theatres to the most renowned resident theatres in the country, including 6 which have been honored with Regional Tony Awards, and the largest touring Broadway organization in the nation. Chicago's theatres serve 5 million audience members annually and have a combined budget of more than $250 million. Chicago produces and/or presents more world premieres annually than any other city in the nation. Each year Chicago theatres send new work to resident theatres across the country, to Broadway, and around the world. For more information, visit www.chicagoplays.com. #ChiTheatre