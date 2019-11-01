Chicago Tap Theatre Will Present TIDINGS OF TAP

Artistic Director Mark Yonally and Chicago Tap Theatre (CTT) bring audiences live music, a touch of magic and boundless energy with the return of their annual Tidings of Tap!, a warm and wondrous celebration of tap dance and the winter season, Sunday, Dec. 15 at 3 p.m. at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, IL. Tickets range from $25 - $41 and are available now at 847.673.6300 or ChicagoTapTheatre.com. Group discounts are also available for groups of 10 or more.

Chicago Tap Theatre makes a major narrative step this year by bringing internationally-celebrated choreographer and Jump RhythmÒ Artistic Director Billy Siegenfeld in to direct this year's edition of Tidings of Tap! This is the next logical step in taking what was once a holiday revue to a complete production with a strong structure and engaging plot.

"Billy has been an advisor, collaborator and inspiration of Chicago Tap Theatre's from our very first production. After his amazing job directing the award-winning TimeSteps, I'd been looking for another opportunity to bring his expertise to Chicago Tap Theatre. Among his many skills, is his unparalleled ability to find the human in every moment on stage. That is what I most wanted this year, to really take the audience on an emotional journey, culminating in the spirit and joy of the Holiday Season," said Artistic Director Mark Yonally.

The story features an expanded role for USA Womens' Rhythmic Gymnastics team-member Dasha Merkulov as well as significant production values. This is the fourth year that CTT will return to the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, after receiving rave reviews and record-breaking attendance for the Company the previous three years. SeeChicagoDance said "It's charming and gleeful and heart-rending at times." Tidings of Tap! has been described by the Chicago Tribune as "undeniably charming and wholesome fun." Tidings of Tap! is choreographed by Yonally, Kirsten Uttich, Billy Siegenfeld and Caleb Teicher and is a performance that captures the spirit of the holidays through joyful noise-celebrating Christmas, Chanukah, New Year's and the winter season.

"This year we are structuring the show around the holiday season in a much more overt way, expanding on last year. Beginning with that first blinding snowstorm, continuing into the warmth of Chanukah, the spirit of Christmas and the sheer joy of New Year's Eve," said Yonally. "Audiences will also get to see more of the amazing acrobatic skills of Dasha, who this summer made the Senior Team on the USA Gymnastics Rhythmic Gymnastics National Team, marking her as one of the top 10 Rhythmic Gymnasts in the country. This year they will get to see her use all of her skills in helping tell the story and engage the audience, young and old alike," concluded Yonally.

Children will even have the opportunity to be in the show this year, thanks to the expanding Chicago Tap Theatre Fall Intensive, which will be a two-day event November 16 and 17 offering rhythm-loving kids the chance to learn technique, tap history and a short dance that will be incorporated into Tidings of Tap! CTT has been making a name for themselves in the past four years as leaders in tap dance pedagogy. "Students will always learn a mix of technique, theory, choreography, history and music knowledge at every one of our educational intensives, and at the Fall Intensive they will learn a dance they can perform in Tidings of Tap!," added Yonally.

Now in its 17th year, Chicago Tap Theatre prides itself on breaking the mold of traditional tap dance and does the same with holiday entertainment. "Dance has the ability to bridge gaps and bring people together which is especially important at this time of year," said Yonally. "CTT is excited to return with this holiday production, as it has become one of our favorite things seeing familiar faces and families attending year after year celebrating their holidays with us. This year audiences will feel the magic of the Holidays more than ever in Tidings' home at the North Shore Center."

Returning dancers for Tidings of Tap! include Mark Yonally, Kirsten Uttich, Jennifer Yonally, Dasha Merkulov, Aimee Chause, Isacc Stauffer, Sterling Harris, Case Prime, Molly Smith, Heather Latakas, Bailey Caves and Sarah Owens. New to the ensemble this year are Alison Calamoneri, Alexander Pasker and Zoe Lesser.

The artistic team includes Billy Siegenfeld (Director), Mark Yonally (choreographer), Kirsten Uttich (choreographer), Kurt Schweitz (music director), and Caleb Teicher (choreographer).





