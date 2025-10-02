Chicago Repertory Ballet Reveals Cast For World Premiere Of THE CAPULETS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chicago Repertory Ballet has announced casting for the world premiere of The Capulets, an original ballet reimagining Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet from Lady Capulet’s perspective. The production will play two weekends only, November 7–16, 2025, at Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn Street, Chicago.

The cast will feature Miriam-Rose LeDuc as Lady Capulet, Jackson Liee as Tybalt, Rosario Guillen as Lord Capulet, Nathaniel Urie as Mercutio, Skyler Newcom as Lord Paris, P.J. Spagnoletti as Romeo, Rachel Schmidt as Roseline/Juliet, Molly Gemerchak as Benvolio, Haley Baker as Lucetta/Lady Capulet, Tessa Castellano as Juliet/Roseline, Sarah Price as Anna, Phillip Ollenberg as Prince Escalus, and Jessica Larbig as Lucetta.

With choreography by founding Artistic Director Wade Schaaf and a new score by Matty Mattsson, The Capulets examines Lady Capulet’s dissatisfaction in her marriage, her rumored affair with Tybalt, and Lord Capulet’s secret relationship with Paris. Through contemporary classical music, projection designs by John Pobojewski, futuristic costumes by Nathan Rohrer, and lighting by David Goodman-Edberg, the production explores themes of love, power, and loyalty within the Capulet family.

Schaaf said, “Where Romeo and Juliet is seen through the lens of its star-crossed lovers, I wanted to dive deeper into the forces that shaped their tragedy. The Capulets examines the family’s inner turmoil and the generational struggles that resonate beyond Shakespeare’s play, into the dynamics that shape life, love, and relationships today.”

Since 2011, Chicago Repertory Ballet has gained acclaim for blending classical ballet with contemporary dance, creating original works such as The Four Seasons, Le Sacre du Printemps, and a modern reimagining of Macbeth. With The Capulets, the company continues its tradition of pushing boundaries in dance and storytelling.