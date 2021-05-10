Chicago Philharmonic Plans 15 Live Events For Summer 2021

This summer, Chicago Phil Chamber returns for three outdoor, socially-distanced concerts in the parking lot of the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie: Chicago Phil Brass: Brass with Sass on June 27, Chicago Phil Chamber: Backlot Beethoven on July 25, and a third concert on August 5 (program to be announced shortly).

These three events at the North Shore Center are part of a record fifteen events Chicago Philharmonic has planned for summer 2021, including exclusive content recorded and streamed through Harris Theater's Virtual Stage, an event at The Forge: Lemont Quarries, collaborations with Ravinia Festival, and a return to the ever-popular live, in-person Side by Side with the Chicago Philharmonic events.

On June 27, five Chicago Philharmonic musician members: Matthew Lee, trumpet; David Inmon, trumpet; Neil Kimel, horn; Reed Capshaw, trombone; and Charlie Schuchat, tuba will perform a wide range of repertoire for brass, including ringing Renaissance chords, soaring romantic melodies, jazzy riffs, lively marches, and more. On July 25, string quartet members Rika Seko, violin; Helen Kim, violin; Rebecca Swan, viola; and Wei Liu Denton, cello will celebrate an evening of warmth and beauty with music from Beethoven, Bartok, Dvorak, and Montgomery.



Chicago Phil Brass: Brass with Sass and Chicago Phil Chamber: Backlot Beethoven are the first two of three chamber concerts presented this summer through North Shore Center's Out Back Summer Sessions. Patrons can purchase 2-6 tickets and will be pre-assigned a section of North Shore Center's parking lot. Masks are required. Patrons are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, food, and non-alcoholic beverages.