Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Chicago Philharmonic Plans 15 Live Events For Summer 2021

Returning with three-concert chamber series at North Shore Center's “Out Back Summer Sessions”

May. 10, 2021  

This summer, Chicago Phil Chamber returns for three outdoor, socially-distanced concerts in the parking lot of the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie: Chicago Phil Brass: Brass with Sass on June 27, Chicago Phil Chamber: Backlot Beethoven on July 25, and a third concert on August 5 (program to be announced shortly).

These three events at the North Shore Center are part of a record fifteen events Chicago Philharmonic has planned for summer 2021, including exclusive content recorded and streamed through Harris Theater's Virtual Stage, an event at The Forge: Lemont Quarries, collaborations with Ravinia Festival, and a return to the ever-popular live, in-person Side by Side with the Chicago Philharmonic events.

On June 27, five Chicago Philharmonic musician members: Matthew Lee, trumpet; David Inmon, trumpet; Neil Kimel, horn; Reed Capshaw, trombone; and Charlie Schuchat, tuba will perform a wide range of repertoire for brass, including ringing Renaissance chords, soaring romantic melodies, jazzy riffs, lively marches, and more. On July 25, string quartet members Rika Seko, violin; Helen Kim, violin; Rebecca Swan, viola; and Wei Liu Denton, cello will celebrate an evening of warmth and beauty with music from Beethoven, Bartok, Dvorak, and Montgomery.


Chicago Phil Brass: Brass with Sass and Chicago Phil Chamber: Backlot Beethoven are the first two of three chamber concerts presented this summer through North Shore Center's Out Back Summer Sessions. Patrons can purchase 2-6 tickets and will be pre-assigned a section of North Shore Center's parking lot. Masks are required. Patrons are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, food, and non-alcoholic beverages.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Tommy Kaiser
Tommy Kaiser
Adrianna Hicks
Adrianna Hicks
Tyler Joseph Ellis
Tyler Joseph Ellis

Related Articles View More Chicago Stories
BWW Review: THE LAST MATCH at Writers Theatre Photo

BWW Review: THE LAST MATCH at Writers Theatre

Black Ensemble to Host SOUL OF A POWERFUL WOMAN Benefit, May 23 Photo

Black Ensemble to Host SOUL OF A POWERFUL WOMAN Benefit, May 23

The Theater Lab Adapts E.M. Forsters THE MACHINE STOPS For Virtual Performances Photo

The Theater Lab Adapts E.M. Forster's THE MACHINE STOPS For Virtual Performances

Dance For Life 2021 Returns To Live Stage This Summer Photo

Dance For Life 2021 Returns To Live Stage This Summer


More Hot Stories For You

  • New National Theatre Tokyo to Stream Roland Petit's COPPELIA
  • Performances Through 11 May Cancelled at the New National Theatre Tokyo
  • Worldwide David Hockney Digital Artwork on View in Times Square, London, Seoul and Tokyo
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!