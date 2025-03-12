Chicago Humanities Will Host Spring 2025 Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This spring, Chicago Humanities will invite audiences to dive into a season of bold ideas, riveting conversations, and cultural exploration at over 40 events kicking off in March and running through mid-June. The 2025 Spring Festival will bring together leading voices in politics, art, music, literature, and social justice for a citywide celebration of curiosity and connection.

Anchoring the season are five Festival Days, where attendees can explore multiple events on a single day, in a single neighborhood, including in Lakeview on April 27, in Bridgeport on May 10, in Lincoln Park on May 18, and at the Art Institute of Chicago on June 7. Beyond these full festival days, audiences will find thought-provoking conversations and electrifying performances scattered across the city throughout the Spring Festival.

“Chicago Humanities is about creating conversations and connections. We amplify local thought leaders and bring global ideas to stages across Chicago,” says Executive Director Phillip Bahar. “This Spring Festival we will feature individuals who inspire, entertain, and challenge our understanding of ourselves, our community, and our world.”

From political thinkers like Jonathan Capehart, Tamika Mallory, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and Heather Cox Richardson to Chicago voices such as author Eve Ewing, artist Tonika Lewis Johnson, and philosopher Agnes Callard, the spring lineup reflects a commitment to diverse perspectives. Entertainment lovers can look forward to an evening with iconic Broadway star Leslie Odom, Jr., a chat with beloved comedian Ed Helms, a sit down with TV legend Paul Reiser, a conversation between cultural writer Dan Nadel and cartoonist Chris Ware about the legendary work of Robert Crumb, and bestselling author Ron Chernow on his new bio of the American iconoclast Mark Twain. The Spring Festival also features an eclectic musical lineup, including a conversation on creativity and a performance with author Suleika Jaouad and musician Jon Batiste, Jim Jaramusch's only US-based concert before an upcoming European tour, and a series of exciting engagements in partnership with the Old Town School of Folk Music including Bill Callahan, Stephen Malkmus, and Julian Lage. And, finally, for those interested in the defining issues of our time—democracy, climate change, and racial inequality—Chicago Humanities will host deep-dive discussions offering critical insights and fresh perspectives.

Tickets for many events are selling fast, and the best way to secure a seat is to become a Chicago Humanities member—members enjoy discounts on tickets and books and exclusive early access before the general public. And for a more in-depth exploration of some of our topics, audiences can also tune into the podcast Chicago Humanities Tapes. Whether you come for a single conversation or spend an entire Festival Day exploring, Chicago Humanities is your gateway to the world of culture and creativity all spring.

