Chicago Human Rhythm Project Celebrates 30 Years of RHYTHM WORLD

Chicago Human Rhythm Project has announced its 2nd and 3rd week's line-up of Rhythm World 30th Anniversary performances at the Jazz Showcase, the DuSable Museum of The Chicago Human Rhythm Project's 30TH ANNIVERSARY festival of American tap - RHYTHM WORLD - presents their 2nd and 3rd week performances at the Jazz Showcase, Black Legislators Auditorium at the DuSable Museum of African American History, and the Edlis Neeson Theater at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago.

RHYTHM WORLD is the oldest and largest festival of American tap dance in the world. Produced every summer, Rhythm World presents time-bending performances with leading foot-drummers and immersive education programs. Recognized internationally as the "mother ship" of American tap, Rhythm World has led the development of a global culture of more than 70 festivals in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

Ticket prices range from FREE (Navy Pier Only) to $30 - $85 dollars, offering general admission as well as VIP seating at the Jazz Showcase and the MCA. The MCA VIP ticket option includes a post-performance reception on stage with artists, passed hors d'oeuvres, and libations.

For more information about Rhythm World 30 programs and artists: https://chicagotap.org/rhythm-world/

To purchase tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/160030311971.