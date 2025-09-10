Chicago Danztheatre Ensemble To Present FULL CIRCLE FESTIVAL This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chicago Danztheatre Ensemble (CDE) will present its reimagined Full Circle Festival from September 19–28, 2025, at Chicago Danztheatre (1650 W. Foster Avenue). Performances will run Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m., and 9:30 p.m.; and Sundays at 3 p.m., 6 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. Tickets and more information are available at DanzTheatre.org.

For eight years, CDE has presented the Full Circle Festival as a showcase for works under 15 minutes. This year, the festival expands its scope in response to the community’s need for longer pieces. Co-produced with Whispering Theatre Collective (Britt Anderson and Richie Schiraldi), the 2025 lineup will feature new and returning artists.

2025 Full Circle Festival Lineup

Josephine

Presented by HGBIC Productions

Fridays, Sept. 19 & 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Set before Josephine Baker’s historic debut at The Folies Bergère, this piece explores her childhood and early career.

Well-Balanced Dads

Presented by Whispering Theatre Collective

Saturdays, Sept. 20 & 27 at 4 p.m.

A family-friendly physical comedy about two dads on a camping adventure, featuring partner acrobatics, classic rock, and plenty of audience interaction.

Every Brilliant Thing

Presented by CIRCA-Pintig

Saturdays, Sept. 20 & 27 at 5:30 p.m.

Duncan MacMillan and Jonny Donahoe’s interactive play celebrates life’s joys and struggles, starring Mari Joy.

Chicago MemoryScape

Presented by RE|dance Group

Saturdays, Sept. 20 & 27 at 7 p.m.

A public art and dance installation transforming Chicago’s neighborhoods into stages for spontaneous performance.

The Storage Closet

Written by Emma Jean Eastling

Saturdays, Sept. 20 & 27 at 8 p.m.

A raw, femme-driven story set in a nightclub’s storage closet, exploring survival, sisterhood, and the women of GoGo.

Broken Planet Show

Saturday, Sept. 27 at 9:30 p.m.

An absurd interactive cabaret where clown, music, and chaos collide in a celebration of imperfection.

Always, Sometimes, Maybe

Presented by Michelle Stine

Sundays, Sept. 21 & 28 at 3 p.m.

A janitor unexpectedly takes center stage in this tender work of physical comedy, puppetry, and dance.

Destination Wedding

Presented by Fat Theatre Project

Sundays, Sept. 21 & 28 at 6 p.m.

The chaos of a wedding told from multiple perspectives.

Arachne

Presented by Whispering Theatre Collective

Sundays, Sept. 21 & 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Greek mythology meets Steel Magnolias in Britt Anderson’s solo show about friendship, justice, and the origins of the spider.