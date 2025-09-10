Chicago Danztheatre Ensemble To Present FULL CIRCLE FESTIVAL This Month

Festival reimagined with longer works of physical, fringe, and dance theatre.
Chicago Danztheatre Ensemble (CDE) will present its reimagined Full Circle Festival from September 19–28, 2025, at Chicago Danztheatre (1650 W. Foster Avenue). Performances will run Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m., and 9:30 p.m.; and Sundays at 3 p.m., 6 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. Tickets and more information are available at DanzTheatre.org.
For eight years, CDE has presented the Full Circle Festival as a showcase for works under 15 minutes. This year, the festival expands its scope in response to the community’s need for longer pieces. Co-produced with Whispering Theatre Collective (Britt Anderson and Richie Schiraldi), the 2025 lineup will feature new and returning artists.
Presented by HGBIC Productions
Fridays, Sept. 19 & 26 at 7:30 p.m.
Set before Josephine Baker’s historic debut at The Folies Bergère, this piece explores her childhood and early career.
Presented by Whispering Theatre Collective
Saturdays, Sept. 20 & 27 at 4 p.m.
A family-friendly physical comedy about two dads on a camping adventure, featuring partner acrobatics, classic rock, and plenty of audience interaction.
Presented by CIRCA-Pintig
Saturdays, Sept. 20 & 27 at 5:30 p.m.
Duncan MacMillan and Jonny Donahoe’s interactive play celebrates life’s joys and struggles, starring Mari Joy.
Presented by RE|dance Group
Saturdays, Sept. 20 & 27 at 7 p.m.
A public art and dance installation transforming Chicago’s neighborhoods into stages for spontaneous performance.
Written by Emma Jean Eastling
Saturdays, Sept. 20 & 27 at 8 p.m.
A raw, femme-driven story set in a nightclub’s storage closet, exploring survival, sisterhood, and the women of GoGo.
Saturday, Sept. 27 at 9:30 p.m.
An absurd interactive cabaret where clown, music, and chaos collide in a celebration of imperfection.
Presented by Michelle Stine
Sundays, Sept. 21 & 28 at 3 p.m.
A janitor unexpectedly takes center stage in this tender work of physical comedy, puppetry, and dance.
Presented by Fat Theatre Project
Sundays, Sept. 21 & 28 at 6 p.m.
The chaos of a wedding told from multiple perspectives.
Presented by Whispering Theatre Collective
Sundays, Sept. 21 & 28 at 7:30 p.m.
Greek mythology meets Steel Magnolias in Britt Anderson’s solo show about friendship, justice, and the origins of the spider.
