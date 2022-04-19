Chicago Dancers United Announces New General Manager

Chicago Dancers United (CDU), which supports the health and wellness of Chicago's professional dance community, announces the appointment of Julia Hinojosa as its general manager, effective April 20, 2022.



Hinojosa's responsibilities include guiding general business operations, promoting visibility of the CDU's mission in the community, and overseeing financial stability, fundraising, and marketing in alignment with the board of directors' vision for the organization.



"We are thrilled to have Julia joining CDU," said Board President Michael Anderson. "Her skills and passion for supporting the health and wellness of our dance community will be essential in facilitating the fulfillment of our mission."



Hinojosa, a Chicago native who grew up in Humboldt Park and Logan Square and now lives in Westchester, has more than 10 years of experience as a nonprofit professional working with a variety of arts, educational, cultural, and community-based organizations. Most recently she was assistant director of education programs at the University of Chicago's Arts+Public Life initiative. She previously spent nearly 10 years with Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater; as director of education and community outreach, she assisted in raising more than $1.5 million and increased program enrollment by 40%. She was also a principal dancer and artistic director of its youth company.



"Access to health and wellness is a right that no one should live without-that is why CDU's mission is as critical today as it was at its inception," Hinojosa said. "I am thrilled to support this dynamic team in providing these important resources to Chicago's dance community."



The mission of Chicago Dancers United is to foster the health and wellness of Chicago's professional dance community by providing financial support through The Dancers' Fund for preventive health care and critical medical needs. Anyone working in or retired from a professional capacity within Chicago's dance community-dancers, technical staff, administrators, choreographers, instructors, accompanists, and more-is eligible.



For information, visit chicagodancersunited.org.