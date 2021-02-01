Chicago Dancemakers Forum Announces The 2021 Digital Dance Grantees

To support the growth of local Chicago dancemakers in the era of COVID-19, Chicago Dancemakers Forum will grant $10,000 each to ten dance creators and their collaborators for the development of new dance works that use digital, online, mobile, and/or virtual technologies.

The ten grantees are:

• Alyssa Gregory collaborating with Anjal Chande/Soham Dance Space

• Annie Franklin collaborating with Kenny Washington

• Antibody Corporation collaboration with Adam Rose, Andrew Braddock, April Lynn and Thorne Brandt

• Ashwaty Chennat collaborating with Abhijeet Rane, A Queer Pride, and Transit Productions

• B'Rael Ali Thunder collaborating with local artists

• Maria Luisa collaborating with Que4 Radio and Taylor Street Media

• ReinventAbility collaboration with Ladonna Freidheim, Ginger Lane, and Jon Satrom (studiothread)

• Silvita Diaz Brown collaborating with Alexandra Yasinovsky

• Yoshinojo Fujima aka Rika Lin collaborating with Subhash Maskara, Hekiun Oda, Matsuya Nozawa and Toyoaki Sanjuro

• Zachary Nicol

113 artists applied for the 2021 Digital Dance Grants. Executive Director, Ginger Farley, shares, "We were blown away by the range, diversity, and creative energy of the artists who applied for this opportunity. CDF is eager to support the Digital Dance Grant awardees in their explorations and help each of them realize their unique visions in the new digital space that has opened up during this startling time. Art and artists help us heal and tell the stories of our era, now more than ever."

The ten grantees and their projects reflect a spirit of collaboration, experimentation, and exploration. Within five months, these artists will develop digital dance works that will be showcased via a virtual platform by Chicago Dancemakers Forum during the summer and fall of 2021. Grantees will receive technical assistance and opportunities for relationship building and cross learning. Continue reading below for more information on the grantees' projects.

Supporting the grantees with resource sharing, advising, and auxiliary technical guidance will be Jonathan Alsberry, Christopher Knowlton, and Catherine Sullivan.

For more information on the 2021 Digital Dance Grants, contact Shawn Lent, Programs and Communications Director at shawn@chicagodancemakers.org or 312-550-9172.