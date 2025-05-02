Chicago Dance Health Fund Reveals Lineup for DANCE LIFE 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chicago Dance Health Fund, which provides financial relief for preventative health care and critical medical needs for Chicago dance industry professionals, revealed the companies participating in Dance for Life 2025. The nonprofit organization's 34th annual fundraiser takes place Saturday, August 16 at 6 p.m. at The Auditorium, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago, followed by an After Party Gala at Venue SIX10, 610 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago.

The complete lineup of artists-the largest since 1993-includes returning companies Chicago Tap All-Stars, Deeply Rooted Dance Theater, Giordano Dance Chicago, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, The Joffrey Ballet, Movement Revolution Dance Crew, South Chicago Dance Theatre, Trinity Irish Dance Company, and Visceral Dance Chicago. Making its Dance for Life debut is Aerial Dance Chicago. Following his well-received Dance for Life choreographic debut in 2024, Jonathan Alsberry returns to create the finale, which features dancers from throughout the Chicago area.



Chicago Dance Health Fund will announce the works the companies are performing in June.



"Dance for Life is one of the most highly anticipated events in Chicago every year," said Chicago Dance Health Fund Board President Pierre Désy. "The performances on stage are like nothing else you can see, but what's even more important is the reason these amazing artists come together-to support and celebrate our mission to ensure Chicago has a healthy and thriving dance community. The proceeds Chicago Dance Health Fund raises at Dance for Life-and throughout the year-help bring this vision to life."

Dance for Life 2025 Co-Chairs are Jamin and Ekua McGinnis.



Dance for Life, which benefits the Chicago Dance Health Fund, is a one-night-only event showcasing the city's variety of dance traditions and styles by bringing together professional dance companies and dancers from throughout Chicago, who unite to support their peers by generously donating their time, energy, and artistry. Throughout its history, Dance for Life has raised more than $8 million and presented more than 50 Chicago-based professional dance companies. The performance gives guests an opportunity to experience a range of dance genres, companies of different sizes and histories, and numerous choreographers, artists, and designers in one memorable evening. An additional beneficiary of Dance for Life is AIDS Foundation Chicago.

Chicago Dance Health Fund presents Dance for Life 2025 Saturday, August 16 at 6 p.m. at The Auditorium, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, followed by an After Party Gala at Venue SIX10, 610 S. Michigan Avenue.

Tickets-$500 for the performance and After Party Gala, $45-125 for the performance only-go on sale June 3 at 312.341.2300, auditoriumtheatre.org, and The Auditorium Box Office.

Group tickets (10 or more) are available by calling 312.341.2300.

Special presale May 13-June 3: $125 tickets are on sale for $75 with code DFLPRESALE.

All programming is subject to change.

The mission of the Chicago Dance Health Fund is to foster the health and wellness of more than 150,000 Chicago dance professionals by providing financial support for preventative health care and critical medical needs. Anyone working in or retired from a professional capacity within Chicago's dance community-dancers, technical staff, administrators, choreographers, instructors, accompanists, and more-is eligible.

To make a donation, visit secure.qgiv.com/event/dfl2025/.

Comments