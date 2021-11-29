Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre Announces 2022 Dancer Audition Submission Deadline

Chicago's own Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre is seeking seasoned professional, mid-career and early career dancers for the 2022 season.

Company and Performing Apprentice positions available. Competitive weekly salary commensurate on experience.

All candidates should possess exceptional contemporary dance training, strong partnering and improvisation skills, and a desire to excel in a collaborative environment with a culturally diverse group of artists.

Their mission: To use dance, original music and the combined talents of their diverse company to convey intense, personal narratives. They are proudly and visibly multicultural, exploring the intersection of heritage, culture, and identity through high quality art. Their unique culture of collaboration and diversity fosters magnetic connections between artists and audiences.

SUBMISSION INFO:



Send materials to audition@cerquarivera.org. Materials Due by Friday Dec. 17th, 2021.

Submit headshot and resume / performance CV with links (YouTube, Vimeo, etc.) to three separate videos:

1. A 2-3 Minute Dancer Reel of previous solo/ensemble work (Please identify yourself in groups)

2. A video of you performing the Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre repertoire available at https://vimeo.com/642762003

3. A 1-Minute Prompt video of you dancing solo in a clearly lit studio environment in response to this prompt: Imagine you've just washed up on a beach somewhere far from home. Create or improvise movement that embodies the heightened sensations and emotions you might experience in this unknown environment.

4. Include at least 2 references. Include availability of in-person or virtual audition.

Selected dancers will be invited to Final Auditions on either Jan. 6 (virtual via zoom) or Jan. 7 (in-person). Details to be sent with invitation to final audition.

They welcome & encourage dancers of any race, nationality, religion, body type, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation to apply. Must be 18 years of age or over by the time of audition.

CRDT is a critically acclaimed organization based in Chicago recognized for its diverse, equitable, inclusive art making and high quality performances. CRDT's 2022 season features choreography by Stephanie Martinez, CRDT's Artistic Director Wilfredo Rivera, Shannon Alvis, Monique Haley & Katlin Bourgeois.