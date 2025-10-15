Celebrate New Year’s Eve With IMHO: THE SHOW At The Den Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Den Theatre will ring in the new year with a special one-night-only celebration, IMHO: The Show – New Year’s Eve Party, starring Chicago drag duo Darby Lynn Cartwright and Alexis P. Bevels, on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, at 9:30 p.m. at 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Wicker Park.

The “P” in Alexis P. Bevels may stand for “Party” this New Year’s Eve as the queens of IMHO return home to Chicago with a brand-new show promising comedy, chaos, and just enough sincerity to get through the countdown.

Known for their acclaimed YouTube series IMHO: The Show and companion podcast IMHO: The Podcast, Darby and Alexis will take audiences through 90 minutes (or, as they joke, a “loose 120”) of singing, stories, and questionable life choices.

Part performance, part therapy session, and entirely fabulous, IMHO: The Show blends drag, improv, and personal confession in a uniquely Chicago evening that ends just before midnight — so audiences can continue their celebrations while the queens head home to bed.