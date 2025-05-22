Celebrate Culture and Community at the Turkish Festival This Weekend

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chicagoans can immerse themselves in the sights, sounds, smells, and tastes of Türkiye. The 2nd annual Turkish Festival is coming to the Donald Stevenson Convention Center Memorial Day weekend, celebrating togetherness and the beautiful Turkish culture.

Opening the festival, the powerful and exhilarating Ottoman Military Band (the world's oldest military band) will lead attendees in song and then both the US and Türkiye national anthems. Throughout the days, there will be opportunities for delicious food, quality Turkish goods, music and performances, as well as challenging and thought-provoking discussions and panels. As a bonus, the first 2000 people registered will be automatically entered for a free trip to experience Türkiye firsthand.

Activities planned for the festival will encompass all ages. In the main hall, there will be musical and performing acts including Orhan Aykut, Sema Group, Fatiah Koca, Turkish Folk Dancing Troupe, and Mesut Kurtiş, among others. The bazaar will be running throughout the festival, buzzing with Turkish delicacies, authentic clothing, art, and crafts for sale, as well as various activities. There is also a special Kid Zone and spoken word competition for youth. Famous chefs such as Ayvaz Akbacak, Fatih Akdeniz, and Ramazan Bingöl will be offering cooking shows, short courses, and of course, their signature culinary delights. Special sessions are also featured, such as “Finding the Hero Within”, “Lines of Legacy,” and “Embracing Your True Beauty and Strength” for women. The full 3-day agenda can be found on the festival's website.

VIP guests confirmed to attend include:

BranDon Johnson- Mayor of Chicago

Halil Demir- Founder and CEO of Zakat Foundation of America

Khazar Ibrahim – Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United States of America

Mehmet Güllüoğlu – Ambassador, Former AFADA President

Mehmet Kasım Gülpınar – Mayor of the City of Urfa

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu – Head of Turkish Delegation: NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Former Foreign Minister

Sedat Önal- Ambassador of Türkiye to the United States

Tahir Bora Atatanır - Chicago Consul General of Türkiye

Şükrü Koyuncu – Deputy to the Mayor of the City of Konya

The festival runs Friday-Sunday, May 23rd to 25th from 10:00am-10:00pm daily at the Donald Stevenson Convention Center: 5555 N River Rd, Rosemont, IL 60018. Tickets are $40 for adults, $15 for children under 12 or a family package (2 adults/2 children) for $100 and can be purchased at https://www.turkishfestival.com. Tickets are good for all 3 days.

Zakat Foundation of America strives to support recovery and development in all its forms, aligning with the UN's 17 Goals for Sustainable Development.

