Casting Complete For BUG By Tracy Letts At Steppenwolf; Tickets On Sale Friday

Steppenwolf Theatre Company announces the addition of ensemble member Randall Arney in the role of 'Dr. Sweet' to the cast of Bug by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning ensemble member Tracy Letts, directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer (January 23 - March 8, 2020). Completing the cast of this acclaimed cult classic are Chicago favorites Jennifer Engstrom (R.C.) and Steve Key (Jerry Goss) along with previously announced ensemble members Carrie Coon (Agnes White) and Namir Smallwood (Peter Evans).

In a seedy Oklahoma motel room, a lonely waitress begins an unexpected love affair with a young drifter. And then they see the first bugs... Tracy Letts's mind-bending cult classic - a luridly funny tale of love, paranoia, and government conspiracy - roars back to Chicago for its Steppenwolf debut.

Single tickets ($20 - $122) to Bug go on sale this Friday, November 15 at 11am through Audience Services at 312-335-1650 or steppenwolf.org. The production runs January 23, 2020 (opening night Monday, February 3 at 6pm; press performance Wednesday, February 5 at 7:30pm) and runs through March 8, 2020 in the Downstairs Theatre (1650 N. Halsted St). For early ticket access and discounts, Classic and Flex Memberships are available at 312-335-1650 or steppenwolf.org/memberships.

On stage now is the world premiere of Lindiwe by ensemble member Eric Simonson featuring music written and performance by Ladysmith Black Mambazo and co-directed by Simonson and Jonathan Berry (now through January 5, 2020). Up next is the Chicago premiere of the ferociously funny Dance Nation by Clare Barron, directed and choreographed by Lee Sunday Evans starring ensemble members Audrey Francis, Tim Hopper, Caroline Neff and Karen Rodriguez (playing December 12, 2019 - February 2, 2020 in the Upstairs Theatre).





