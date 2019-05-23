Casting Announced For URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL At Schaumburg Summer Theatre

Schaumburg Summer Theatre announces the cast for its thirty-first annual production of URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL, sponsored by the Village of Schaumburg and the Prairie Arts Foundation.

The Schaumburg Summer Theatre (SST), sponsored by the Village of Schaumburg, presents full-scale musicals featuring the talents of high school and college students from the northwest suburbs.

Winner of three Tony Awards, three Outer Critics Circle Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards and two Obie Awards, URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL is an irreverently humorous satire in which no one is safe from scrutiny. URINETOWN catapults the "comedic romp" into the new millennium with its outrageous perspective, wickedly modern wit and sustained ability to produce gales of unbridled laughter.

The cast of characters includes Jess Austin (Soupy Sue), Shelby Black (Caldwell B. Cladwell), Jordan Blanche (Little Becky Two Shoes), Kailey Connors (Officer Barrel, Little Sally U/S), John Delaney (Old Man Strong), Emil Ginter (Robby the Stockfish), Julia Harlos (Hope Cladwell), Danny Hollander (Bobby Strong), Kelly Kaveney (Little Sally), Juan Lozada (Officer Lockstock), Caden Marshall (Hot Blades Harry, Dance Captain), Parker Morley (Billy Boy Bill), Evan Neilson (Senator Fipp, Lockstock U/S), Jason Penton (Dr. Billeaux), Dale Perry (Cladwell's Secretary), Aneesah Phillips (Tiny Tina, Hope U/S), Caitlin Preuss (Penelope Pennywise), Lincoln Skoien (Mr. McQueen, Bobby Strong U/S), Megan Smid (Mrs. Millennium, Pennywise U/S) and Danielle Smith (Josephine Strong). The talented ensemble includes Ryan Adams, Sami Ackerman, Mitchell Barrett, Eli Bates, Amelia Bynum, Hannah Ceaser, Clarissa Consoli, Justin Davis, Meghan Fitzpatrick, Olivia Frullani, Annie Ginter, Andrew Harper, Brooke Heitman, Tristan Klein, Laura Klingher, Allison Moro, Dominick Panicola, Owen Peterson, Jakob Reitsma, Sophie Rimer, Emily Safakas, Alex Saviano, Hannah Still, Abigail Thomas, Hugh Tully, and Will Wightkin.

Performances will be July 26, 27, August 2, 3 at 7:00 PM and August 4 at 2:00 PM at the Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Ct, Schaumburg, IL 60193. Tickets on sale now at www.prairiecenter.org or by phone at 847-895-3600.





