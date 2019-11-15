Casting Announced For The World Premiere Of A DICKENS CAROL

Announcing casting the world premiere of "A Dickens Carol". An all-new holiday tradition that re-imagines the story of Scrooge from Dickens' point of view and real-life events.

It's 1842 Victorian London, and Dickens popularity is on the wane. His marriage and finances are in trouble and he has become embittered towards life itself. Yes, in a way, Dickens has become a bit of a Scrooge.

A character he has yet to even create! But on a cold Christmas eve, his fortunes take a dramatic turn when a train crash sends Dickens into the icy Kent river. There, in a sinking carriage, Dickens is visited by three Spirits who lead him on a journey through his past, present, and future. A journey that transforms his life and inspires him to write his most celebrated work ever. "A Dickens Carol" is not only the carol behind the most famous carol of all time. It's an all-new twist on a family ghost story that promises to melt the heart of any Scrooge out there.



The full cast includes:

Kevin Theis* (Dickens)

Jhenai Mootz (Kate/Catherine)

Orion Lay-Sleeper (Chapman/Forman/Vendor 2/Rescue Worker/Ensemble)

Meredith Ernst (Female Prisoner/Mrs.Ratchfordt/Past/Ensemble)

Mark Lancaster (Father Christmas/Winterfezz/Ghost of Christmas Present)

Kyle Gibson (Ratchford/ Young Dickens)

Robert Koon (Shakespeare/Seargent Joe/Ensemble)

Kate Vargulich (Georgy/ Mrs.Oliver/Musician/ Ensemble)

Milla Liss (Little Kate/Little Belle/Ensemble)

Sam Theis (Charlie/Peter/Ensemble)

Frederick Harris (Conductor/Future/Ensemble)

Quinn Creehan-Severino (Blackie/Walter Ratchford/Ensemble)

Magaret Garofalo (Mrs. Winterfezz, Hall/Mrs. Dilbert/Vendor 1/Ensemble)

Grace Iverson (Mary Dickens/Ensemble)

Mateo Haro (Ensemble)

Emme Whitebone (Ensemble)

*Member of Actor's Equity Association

Tickets are available at MSToakpark.com and ovationacademy.org or by calling (708) 222-7564





