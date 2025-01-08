Cast and Crew Set for ONE PARTY COSENT World Premiere at First Floor Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chicago’s First Floor Theater has revealed the cast and Production Team for the World Premiere production of ONE PARTY CONSENT, written by Omer Abbas Salem, running February 13 - March 15, 2025 at The Den Theatre’s Crosby stage.

Trust is tricky. You enter working relationships and it's unprofessional not to offer it. When you feel your trust challenged, you convince yourself that you're the problem. And some people take advantage of that. Fola is an MFA directing grad student stepping into a mid-year review with their advisor. What happens when you record a professional meeting and you don't tell the other? And what do you do when you record something really incriminating? This is a play about the degradation of trust.

The cast includes Stephanie Shum (Fola), Ashlyn Lozano (Sandra/Ms. Brite), Cindy Marker (Dean Ellen Healy), with understudies Leslie Huang (Fola u/s), Bashany Garcia (Sandra/Ms.Brite u/s) and Wendy Lee Evans (Dean Ellen Healy u/s).

Led by director Omer Abbas Salem*, a Company Member of First Floor Theater and the most recent past recipient of the company’s Blueprint Commission, the Production Team includes Kendyl Meyer (Stage Manager), Spencer Donovan (Scenic Designer), Conchita Avitia (Lighting Designer), Satya Chavez (Sound Designer), Caitlin McCarthy* (Costumes Designer), and Adanna Eziri (Props Designer). *Denotes First Floor Theater Company Member

