Cast and Creatives Set for IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY at Oil Lamp Theater

Oil Lamp Theater has revealed the cast and creative team for its next production and the final production in its 2025 season, It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, November 20 - December 28, adapted by Joe Landry and directed by Lauren Katz at Oil Lamp Theater, 1723 Glenview Road. The schedule includes a preview performance Thursday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m. with the opening/press performance Friday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m. The performance schedule is Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 3 and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. with an additional Wednesday performance on Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. There will be an understudy performance on Thursday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $30 for previews and $55 for the run.

Experience unmatched holiday cheer with Frank Capra's beloved classic film, “It's a Wonderful Life,” reimagined as a captivating live radio play, complete with foley sound effects and set in Oil Lamp’s WBFR radio studio. Journey to Bedford Falls, where George Bailey's troubles lead him to wish he was never born. Clarence, an angel sent to intervene, steps in to make his wishes come true and George quickly learns just how many lives he has touched and just how blessed he really is.

The cast of It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play includes Rami Halabi (he/him, Harry “Jazzbo” Heywood); Corey L. Mills (he/him, foley artist); Halli Morgan (she/her, Lana Sherwood); Carolyn Plurad (she/her, Sally Applewhite); Nathaniel Thomas (he/him, Jake Laurents); Chase Wheaton-Werle (he/him, Freddie Filmore); Marley Doakes (she/her, US foley artist); Luke Hernandez (he/him, US Jake Laurents); Elijah J. Jones (he/him, US Freddie Filmore); Daria Koon

(she/they, US Lana Sherwood); Megan Erin Lai (she/her, US Sally Applewhite) and Ben Weiss (he/they, US Harry “Jazzbo” Heywood).

The production team includes Lauren Katz (she/her, director); Aaron Kahn (he/him, music supervisor); Connor Windle (she/her, stage manager); Taylor Pfenning (she/her, Costume Designer); Greg Korak (he/him, technical director); Hannah Wien (she/they, lighting designer); Trent Jones (he/him, props designer/scenic artist) and Alex Trinh (he/him, sound designer).