Cast and Creative Team Set for CAROUSEL at Music Theatre Works

Music Theater Works has revealed the cast and creative team for the second production of its 2024 season, Carousel, in the Center Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts In Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, August 8 - 18. Carousel, with music by Richard Rodgers and book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, is directed by Sasha Gerritson, choreographed by Andrew Waters and music directed by Michael McBride.

The schedule includes a preview performance Thursday, Aug. 8 at 2 p.m. with a press opening Friday, Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. The performance schedule is Wednesdays at 2 p.m., Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., with additional performances on Thursday, Aug. 15 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 17 at 2 p.m. Tickets are now on sale from $19.50 to $106 with tickets for guests 25 years old and younger available at half-price at MusicTheaterWorks.com or by calling the Music Theater Works box office at the North Shore Center, 847.673.6300. Group discounts are also available for groups of 10 or more by contacting 847.920.5360.



As the second musical written by the iconic duo, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Carousel is a classic in the Broadway cannon. Based on Ferenc Molnar’s play, Liliom, Carousel tells the love story between carnival barker Billy Bigelow and millworker Julie Jordan. Voted best musical of the 20th Century by “Time Magazine,” Music Theater Works’ orchestra of 17 and a cast of more than 20 will perform Carousel’s score including the songs “If I Loved You,” “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” and “Soliloquy.” Lilting tunes, sweeping dance sequences and a poignant plot keep audiences enthralled with this Golden Age classic.



The cast of Carousel includes, in alphabetical order: Anna Maire Abbate (ensemble, U/S Mrs. Mullin); Andrew John Baker (he/him, U/S Enoch/ensemble); Alicia Berneche (she/her, Nettie Fowler); Ariana Cappuccitti (she/her, ensemble/Snow Child/U/S Louise/dance co-captain)); Alexander Christie (he/they, Enoch Snow, Jr./ensemble); Theresa Egan (she/her, U/S Nettie/ensemble); Cliff Gabor (he/him, Mr. Bascombe/Dr. Seldon/ensemble); Ella Gatlin (she/her, Carrie Pipperidge); Isabella Gomez-Barrientos (she/her, ensemble/U/S Carrie); Susannah Harvey (she,her, Louise/ensemble); Alex Iacobucci (he/him, carnival boy/ensemble); Conor Jordan (he/him, Billy Bigelow); Dee Kimpel (she/her U/S Starkeeper/ensemble); Katie Kotila (she/her,ensemble); Will Leonard (he/him, Jigger Craigin); Luke Nowakowski (any with respect, Enoch Snow); Erika Rose (she/her, Mrs. Mullin); Jenny Rudnick (she/her, Starkeeper/ensemble); Maliha Sayed (she/her, Julie Jordan) and Alex Villasenor (he/him, ensemble/dance co-captain/understudy for Carnival Boy).



Carousel’s creative team is Sasha Gerriston (she/her, director/choreographer); Andrew Waters (he/him, choreographer); Emily Marresse (she/her, assistant choreographer); Michael McBride (he/him, music director); Jay Donley (he/him, fight choreographer); Amber Wuttke (she/her, intimacy choreographer); Kathy Logelin (she/her; dialect coach); Anna Vu (she/her; stage manager); Mateo Gutierrez (he/him, asst. stage manager); Shane Cinal (he/him, scenic designer); Ab Rieve (they/them, props designer); Rachel M. Sypniewski (she/her, costume designer); Kristin Brinati (she/her, wardrobe head); Alice Salazar (she/her, hair/wig/makeup designer); Melanie Saso (she/her, hair/wig/makeup lead); Andrew Meyers (he/him, lighting designer); Chelsea Lynn (she/her, ME/board programmer); Matthew R. Chase (he/him, sound designer); Will Hughes (he/him, scene shop technical director); Kristen Brinati (she/her, wardrobe crew); Reve Smith (they/them, wardrobe crew); Melanie Saso (she/her, hair & makeup crew); Blue Dupuis (they/them, spotlight op); Riley Woods (they/them, spotlight op); Linda Madonia (she/her, music supervisor); Kyle A. Dougan (any with respect, artistic director); Chris Chase (he/him, production manager) and Allison Gonzales (she/her, company manager).



“Behind the Curtain with Tom O’Shea”

Immediately following the Sunday, Aug. 11 matinee, audiences may join musical theater historian Tom Shea, author of “Broadway’s Most Wanted,” for a post-show talk exploring the behind-the-scenes history of Carousel.

Binny’s Broadway Lounge

Donors of any level to Music Theater Works have access before the performance and at intermission to Binny’s Broadway Lounge located on the second floor at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie. The Binny’s Broadway Lounge, sponsored by Binny’s Beverage Depot, offers complimentary drinks and snacks and does not require reservations. The Lounge is available for Carousel, Sunday, Aug. 11 and 18 beginning at 12:15 p.m. and continuing through intermission.



