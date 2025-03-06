Cast Set for SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN at A Red Orchid Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A Red Orchid Theatre has revealed Ensemble Member Esteban Andres Cruz is set to play “Sosa” and David Cerda will portray “Koba” in the Chicago Premiere of Dianne Nora’s SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN, directed by Ensemble Member dado.

The play runs May 18 - June 22, 2025 (with previews May 8 - 16) on the theatre’s stage. Tickets ($35 - $50) will go on sale on Tuesday, April 8 at 12 p.m.

When Soso is left for dead on the Eastern Front, he’s taken in by the Kremlin due to his shocking resemblance to a certain someone. Koba is tasked with training him to perform the role of a lifetime: Stalin’s body double. While Soso is a performer—trained to dance, juggle, and tour the countryside entertaining peasants—Koba is an actor’s actor, a student of Stanislavski himself (maybe you’ve heard of his System?), committed to the pursuit of perezhivanie, or experiencing a character’s reality. Together, the doubles prepare for the Conference at Tehran, when three so-called Great Men (or were they merely players?) decided the fate of the 20th century.

