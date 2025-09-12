Cast Set for ROMEO + JULIET at Sandbox Theatre Collective

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sandbox Theatre Collective will present Romeo + Juliet by William Shakespeare. Directed and co-produced by Helena Scholz-Carlson, alongside producers Emma Marie Montoya, Jessie Shaw, and Sandbox Theatre Collective, this sapphic production of Romeo + Juliet, set in the 1970s, brings a queer, vintage lens to the classic story of star-crossed lovers. In this glowing world of feuds, parties, and word-play, two families defined by loyalty learn to let go of their ancient grudge, at the cost of what they hold most dear. As one well-intended decision leads to the next, this community experiences the consequences of inevitable fate. What happens when you can't catch yourself before the fall?

The show features the collaborative design talents of Martin Downs (Fight Choreography), Ali Foley (Intimacy Choreography), Fiona Gillogly (Music Composition), Nathan Keiller (Lighting), Emma Marie Montoya (Costumes/Set), Alex Milne (Videography), Becca Rowland (Lighting/Set), Jessie Shaw (Dramaturgy/Costumes), Elle Stumbaugh (Graphic Design), Amanda Wright (Dance Choreography). This production is stage managed and assistant directed by Erin Ellis.

The cast features Mary-Helen Ryan-Pitman (Romeo), Emma Marie Montoya (Juliet), Jack Disselhorst (Nurse/Escalus), Jerome Michael Jones (Lady Capulet/Apothecary), Erica Masini (Lord Capulet), Becca Rowland (Mercutio/Paris), Jack Schultz (Benvolio/Watch), Cami Stuckert (Peter/Montague), and Steve Yandell (Friar Lawrence/Tybalt).

Reservations for Romeo + Juliet will be pay-what-you-can donation-based tickets, available now. The show will take place upstairs at Mrs. Murphy and Sons' Irish Pub. Performances will run select dates in October.