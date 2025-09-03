Cast Set for PARANORMAL ACTIVITY at Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chicago Shakespeare Theater has revealed the cast and creative team for Paranormal Activity, an original story based on Paramount Pictures’ terrifying film franchise—now live on stage. This North American premiere from celebrated Chicago playwright Levi Holloway (Broadway’s Grey House) and Punchdrunk’s Felix Barrett (Sleep No More) features illusions by Tony Award winner Chris Fisher (Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child). James and Lou move from Chicago to London to escape the past…but they soon discover that places aren’t haunted, people are. The production runs October 8-November 2 in The Yard, featuring performances by Cher Álvarez, Patrick Heusinger, Shannon Cochran, and Kate Fry.

Following the run at Chicago Shakespeare, the North American premiere production runs at Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles (November 13-December 7), Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C. (January 28-February 7), and American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco (February 19-March 15).

Playing Lou and James, a couple trying to escape a sinister force, are Cher Álvarez and Patrick Heusinger. Álvarez has been seen on Chicago stages including The Goodman Theatre, Steppenwolf Theatre, and Writers Theatre, along with productions at Milwaukee Repertory Theatre and American Players Theatre. She has also appeared on television in shows such as Grey’s Anatomy and NCIS: Hawai’i. Heusinger has been seen on Broadway in Next Fall and Fiddler on the Roof and starred as Lancelot in the national tour of Spamalot. He is also known for his work on the television shows Gossip Girl, Royal Pains, and Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce.

The cast also includes Shannon Cochran as James’ mother Carolanne and Kate Fry as Mrs. Cotgrave, a medium. Cochran has many Chicago credits at theaters including Steppenwolf Theatre, Lookingglass Theatre Company, Goodman Theatre, and more. Other credits include the West Coast premiere of Broadway’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in San Francisco, the national tour of Roundabout Theatre Company’s Cabaret, and the first national tour of August: Osage County. This production marks a return to the horror genre for Cochran, as she appeared in the 2002 film The Ring. Fry returns to Chicago Shakespeare after many credits, including last season’s Henry V, along with As You Like It, Henry IV Parts 1 and 2, and The Merchant of Venice. She’s also been seen recently in The Cherry Orchard at Goodman Theatre and Birthday Candles at Northlight Theatre.