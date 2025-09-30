Cast Set for INHERIT THE WIND at Edge Of The Wood Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Resident Theatre at Edge of the Wood, Chicago, has revealed the company of Inherit the Wind, running November 7-23 in their theatre space on the city's northwest side. Directed by Resident Artist Chris Toft, the play is a fictionalized account of the 1925 Scopes Monkey Trial, which resulted in John T. Scopes' conviction for teaching Charles Darwin's theory of evolution to a high school science class, contrary to a Tennessee state law. The play has been adapted for both film and television.

The nearly 30-member ensemble features R. Scott Purdy (Brady), James Turano (Drummond), Jeff Broitman (Hornbeck), Christa Ciesil (Rachel), Bill Chamberlain (Reverend Brown), and Mark Yacullo (Cates). The production team includes Natasza Naczas (Scenic Design), Katherin "Kat" Poon (Costume Design), Finley Wedge (Lighting Design), Katie Nowak (Stage Manager), and Victoria Nassif (Intimacy Direction).

The Resident Theatre at Edge of the Wood produces shows across genres, bringing professional-caliber theatre to the Edgebrook community, and engaging and inspiring young people as performers and theatre-goers. Past productions include the Pulitzer Prize-winning American classic Our Town, the ensemble of which Lt. David Haynes of WGN Radio called "phenomenal" and The Minutes and The Language Archive, both nominated for four Joseph Jefferson Awards, including Best Production.