Cast Set for EVANSTON SALT COSTS CLIMBING at First Floor Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chicago’s First Floor Theater has revealed the cast for the Chicago Premiere production of EVANSTON SALT COSTS CLIMBING, written by Will Arbery, running May 15 - June 14, 2025 (previews May 15, 17, 18, and 21) at The Den Theatre’s Bookspan stage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. Tickets ($10 - $35) on sale now.

Winters keep getting worse in Evanston, Illinois, where salt truck drivers Peter and Basil battle the ice and snow and pass the time with jokes and stories. But what’s with this creeping sense of dread? Is it because their boss Maiworm has noble visions of new green technology that would make their jobs obsolete? Or is there a more terrifying warning calling out from under these roads? At least they have each other, right?

In this play about climate and change, Pulitzer Prize finalist Will Arbery confronts humanity’s darkest fears with humor, warmth, and the fortitude of municipal public servants.

The cast includes Jelani West (Peter), Dano Duran (Basil), Ashley Neal (Maiworm), and Jacinda Ratcliffe (Jane Jr.).

Comments