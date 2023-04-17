Cast Set for AZTEC HUMAN SACRIFICE World Premiere Musical at City Lit Theater

City Lit has announced the full cast and creative/production team for the closing production of the company's 42nd season, the musical AZTEC HUMAN SACRIFICE, with music and lyrics by Kingsley Day and book by Philip LaZebnik and Kingsley Day. Day and LaZebnik are the authors of the legendary Chicago musical comedy SUMMER STOCK MURDER, and this marks their seventh collaboration on musicals and comedies. This world premiere production of their AZTEC HUMAN SACRIFICE will be directed by Jay Españo, Artistic Director of PrideArts, who is making his City Lit debut. Day will be Music Director. For PrideArts, Españo has directed the Jeff Award nominated musical GIRLFRIEND, as well as the musical THE THINGS I NEVER COULD TELL STEVEN, the plays 4000 DAYS, TOMMY ON TOP, and the revue CHRISTMAS KAROL: A HOLIDAY INTERVENTION. AZTEC HUMAN SACRIFICE will open to the press on Sunday, May 14 at 3:00 p.m. following previews from May 5, and will play through June 18, 2023.



In AZTEC HUMAN SACRIFICE, a completely original story, not based on prior material, it's the night before the beginning of the Aztec empire's new millennium, and the Chosen One - so named because he is to be sacrificed in order to make the sun rise next morning - has run off with the Emperor's daughter. If he is not found, the sun will not rise and the world will end. Españo's cast includes Luis Del Valle (High Priest), Miguel De León (Emperor), Freddy Mauricio (Chosen One), Marcela Ossa (Princess), Nick Arceo (Game Player), Melbin Borrero III (Canoe Seller), Peter Kattner (Fan Holder), Eric José Mendoza (Referee, Sorcerer), Eli Rafael (Servant), Madelynn Oztas (Wind God Devotee, Third Prostitute), Sarah Silva-James (First Prostitute), Haven Sydney (Second Prostitute), and Juan Velazquez (Chamberlain).

The production team includes Britta Schlicht (Dance Choreography), Ray Toler (Set Design), Andrés Mota (Costume Design), Eric Watkins (Lighting Design), Alison Dornheggen (Violence and Intimacy Choreography), and Hazel Marie Flowers-McCabe (Stage Manager). The orchestra is Annie Liu (Keyboards, Conductor), Pria Fink (Flute), and Lior Shragg (Percussion).



Tickets are $30 for previews and $34 for regular performances and are on sale at www.citylit.org. Senior prices are $25 for previews and $29 for regular performances. Students and military are $12.00 for all performances.



HEALTH PRECAUTIONS AT CITY LIT



City Lit requires masks for the Sunday matinee performances. Masks are encouraged but no longer required for Friday, Saturday and our two Monday performances. City Lit staff will continue to mask for all performances. City Lit will of course comply with the full set of whatever official health guidelines are in place at any time.