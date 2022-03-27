Cast Announced for LEGALLY BLONDE at Beverly Theatre Guild

The Beverly Theatre Guild has announced the cast for its upcoming spring production, Legally Blonde - The Musical.

Directed by Lauren Katz, Legally Blonde is written by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin (music and lyrics), Heather Hach (book) and is based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the MetroGoldwyn-Mayer motion picture.

The show is produced by Glenn Hering and Gail Lauryn, with an artistic staff that includes Sharon Mason as Music Director, Nikki Dizon as Choreographer, and Christina Pacini as Assistant Choreographer.

Starring as sorority girl turned Harvard Law student Elle Woods will be Hannah Kipp (Lakeview). The role of Emmett will be played by Declan Durr (Westmont); Warner - Geon Ruffin (Willowbrook); Vivienne - Jen Lenihan (Oak Lawn); and Paulette - Samantha Turczak (Evergreen Park). The cast also features Hallie Zipper (Oak Lawn) as Brooke Wyndham; Kara Ryan (Beverly), Abby Denault (Chicago Ridge), and Dominiqe Adams (Park Forest) as Elle's best friends Serena, Margot, and Pilar; Mark Bartishell (Mt. Greenwood) as Professor Callahan; and Halli Morgan (Lakeview) as Enid. Rounding out the cast are Julie Allpow (Beverly), Andy Breitbarth (Beverly), Adonis Claybourne (Alsip), Henry Clifford (Oak Park), Jonathan Cortez (Evergreen Park), Elliot DeMerit (West Rogers Park), Melody DeRogatis (Edgewater), Faith Bas (Northlake), Brian Fitzgibbons (Burbank), Sterlin Johnson (Austin), Emily Killeen (Oak Lawn), Joseph Lee (Lincoln Park), Meg Massaro (Beverly), Chaelyn McGuire (Oak Lawn), Camille Michelotti (Humboldt Park), Kedar Miller (Calumet City), Rose Murphy (Darien), Valerie Nguyen (Burbank), Maire O'Neill (Berwyn), Amber Parker (Bolingbrook), Allison Pater (Mt. Greenwood), Emma Pell (Lincoln Park), Gianna Pinotti (Mt. Greenwood), Stephanie Reusz (Frankfort), Clare Takash (LaGrange), and Amanda Wilt (Wicker Park). As a special guest feature, the cast will have fur brothers Chivo and Copper O'Keefe (Beverly) play the roles of Bruiser and Rufus, respectively.

For more information visit www.beverlytheatreguild.org.