Cast Announced for GREASE at Drury Lane Theatre

Drury Lane’s production of Grease runs April 12 – June 4, 2023, at Drury Lane Theatre.

Mar. 13, 2023  

Drury Lane Theatre will open its 2023-2024 season with the song and dance spectacular Grease, with book, music and lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey. Helmed by director and choreographer Paul Stancato, Drury Lane's production of Grease runs April 12 - June 4, 2023, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace. The press opening is scheduled for Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available by phone at (630) 530-0111 or online at www.drurylanetheatre.com.

Meet Rydell High's senior class of 1959, the hot-rodding "Burger Palace Boys" and the gum-snapping "Pink Ladies." Relive those "Summer Nights" with Danny and Sandy as they rediscover their summer romance.

Inspired by the look and sound of music legends Buddy Holly, Little Richard, and Elvis Presley, Grease became the soundtrack of a generation and one of the world's most popular musicals.

The cast is led by Jake DiMaggio Lopez as Danny Zuko and Emily Schultheis as Sandy Dumbrowski with Jordan Arredondo (Sonny Latierri), Anna Louise Bramlett (Marty), Ben Dow (Doody), Nik Kmiecik (Roger), Kyra Leigh (Miss Lynch), Evan Tyrone Martin (Teen Angel), Billy Rude (Kenickie), Elizabeth Stenholt (Jan), Ciarra Stroud (Frenchy), Alina Taber (Betty Rizzo), Victor Wallace (Vince Fontaine), Olivia Belfie (Patty Simcox), August Forman (Eugene Florczyk), Zac Richey (Johnny Casino), Emily Scinto (Cha-Cha DiGregorio). The cast is rounded out by: Brandon Acosta, Leah Casey, Clayton Cross, Daniela Johns, Conor Jordan, Abby Rose Merrill, Kerri Rose, Maxel McLoud Schingen, Brian Selcik, Angela Syrett, Amanda Walker and Anakin Jace White.

The creative team includes Paul Stancato (Director and Choreographer), Felicia Finley (Associate Director and Choreographer), Michael McBride (Music Director), Jeffrey Kmiec (Scenic Designer), Rachel Boylan (Costume Designer), John Burkland (Lighting Designer), Ray Nardelli (Sound Designer) and Cassy Schillo (Properties Designer).




Kids…want to perform in a professional musical production on the Paramount Theatre stage? If so, and new this summer, the Paramount School of the Arts has just the opportunity for you: Paramount Performance Camp.
Grippo Stage Company presents the world premiere of Shaw vs. Tunney, written by Douglas Post and directed by Nick Sandys, based on the book "The Prizefighter and The Playwright" by Jay R. Tunney, May 25 - July 8, at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave.

March 10, 2023

Grippo Stage Company presents the world premiere of Shaw vs. Tunney, written by Douglas Post and directed by Nick Sandys, based on the book "The Prizefighter and The Playwright" by Jay R. Tunney, May 25 - July 8, at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave.
March 10, 2023

Music Theater Works presents the first production in its 43rd season, Avenue Q in the North Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts In Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, March 9 - April 2. See photos from the production!
March 10, 2023

Writers Theatre has announced a second and final extension to the run of the Tony Award-winning musical Once, based on the 2007 film written and directed by John Carney. 
March 10, 2023

Get a first look at photos of Describe the Night at Steppenwolf Theatre Company!
March 10, 2023

TimeLine Theatre Company announced that Beth Lacke will return to the TimeLine stage to star as "Heidi" in the fourth production of the company's 2022-2023 season—the first Chicago-based production of What the Constitution Means to Me by Heidi Schreck.
