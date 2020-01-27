Cast Announced For YEAR OF THE QUEER, LGBTQ Showcase During Chicago Theatre Week

Fireflower Productions is partnering with Trans Voices Cabaret CHI to declare 2020 the "Year of the Queer." The groups will produce a show occurring Sunday, February 16th at 7:30 PM, and Monday, February 17th at 7:30 PM, both at Stage 773 (1225 W Belmont Ave) to amplify queer voices in Chicago. This showcase of Chicago LGBTQ musical theatre performers is carving out space for LGBTQ talent during Chicago Theatre Week in order to push recognition and opportunities for LGBTQ performers in the Chicago area.

All proceeds to benefit Trans Voices Cabaret to help expand their work with trans and gender non-conforming musical theatre performers.

The cast will include Alli Braun (she/her), Chris Cayari (he/they), Tatayana Chante (they/them), Kathleen Coombs (she/her), Rebecca Duff (she/her), Alley Ellis (she/her), Ben Locke (he/him), David Lovejoy (ze/hir), Rebecca Marowitz (she/her), Katherine McNally (she/her), Halli Morgan (she/her), Juan Munoz (he/him), Oliver Schilling (he/him), Shannon Smith (she/they), and Larry Trice (they/them).

The production team includes Kyra Leigh (she/her) as music director, and both Bren Coombs (they/them) and Lars Ebsworth (ze/zir or he/him) as producers.

Tickets are available for purchase for $25 and can be purchased at https://www.stage773.com/show/year.





