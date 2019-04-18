Cast Announced For Robert Falls' THE WINTER'S TALE At Goodman Theatre

Artistic Director Robert Falls reimagines The Winter's Tale-one of William Shakespeare's final and most wildly theatrical works-following celebrated revivals of Measure for Measure (2013) and King Lear (2006) at Goodman Theatre.

Hailed as "no modern director better at making a play's iconic moments pop with fresh irreverence" (Chicago Tribune), Falls has cast a 19-member company of Chicago's new and familiar faces. In The Winter's Tale, a jealous king accuses his wife of infidelity, setting off a calamitous series of events. But what begins as tragedy evolves, unexpectedly, into a fantastical journey-from wrath to redemption to reconciliation.

The Winter's Tale appears May 4 - June 9 (opening night is May 13) in the Albert Theatre. Tickets ($20 - $80; subject to change) are available at GoodmanTheatre.org/WintersTale, by telephone at 312.443.3800 or at the box office (170 N. Dearborn). Support for The Winter's Tale is provided by Corporate Sponsor Partner Mayer Brown, LLP.

"While I have spent much of my career exploring stories of loss, failure and tragedy, I am also drawn to plays that show how life's inevitable hardship and melancholy can be tempered by humor, rebirth and redemption," said Robert Falls. "With its darker themes and its levity, The Winter's Tale presents a full scope of human experience-taking the audience on a journey that begins as a classic tragedy and ends with an unlikely transformation and reconciliation. I believe it has much to say to a 21st century audience, with a multifaceted worldview well suited to our complex era."

The Creative Team includes Walt Spangler (Set Design), Ana Kuzmanic (Costume Design), Aaron Spivey (Lighting Design) and Richard Woodbury (Original Music and Sound Design) as well as Tommy Rapley (Choreography) and Neena Arndt (Dramaturgy). Briana Fahey is the Production Stage Manager and Kimberly Ann McCann and Nikki Blue are the Stage Managers.





