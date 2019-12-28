Cast Announced For PAPER SWORDS At The 2020 Chicago Musical Theatre Festival

The cast for Paper Swords at the 2020 Chicago Musical Theatre Festival has been announced! With music and lyrics by Matt Day and a book by Kelsey Nighthawk, Paper Swords also features direction by Logan Boyd Jones and music direction by Samantha Westlake.

Cast

Elise Delap - Elena

Danny Ferenczi - Avery

David Marden - Will

Katie Cutler - Liz

Natalie Rae - Elena

Cody Robison - The King

Allie Wessel - Sam

Will Rupert - Jeffrey/Waiter

Nola Tellone - Nora

Tickets to Paper Swords are available at cmtf.org/tickets.

Paper Swords is a romantic comedy musical, focusing on two groups of live action role-players (LARPers) as they navigate adolescence. When the king announces his retirement, the teenagers and the kingdom of Eloren are thrown into shambles. To determine the next ruler of the land, the knights of competing teams Ferndrey and Silvermore must battle one another for the throne. Paper Swords reminds us of the joyous moments of adolescence, before college and adulthood changed our lives forever. It highlights moments of first love, true friendship, and the sense of community fostered when working together as a team. It keeps its youthful innocence intact down to the very last note of the final song.





