Cast Announced For ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF A BLACK MOTORIST

The Conspirators are pleased to announce the full cast of the World Premiere adaptation of Accidental Death of a Black Motorist, adapted from Dario Fo by Sid Feldman and directed by Wm. Bullion, to be performed at the Athenaeum Theatre, Studio 1, 2936 N. Southport Ave. in Chicago. There will be a preview on Thursday, October 24th, and the opening is Friday October 25th. The show will run Thursdays-Saturdays at 8PM through November 23rd.

The cast will feature the talents of:

Anthony Hinderman - The Actor

Kate Booth - Detective Bertowski

Michael Lomenick - 1st Uniformed Cop/Wildcard

Gunner Bradley - 1st Uniformed Cop/Wildcard

Nathaniel Fishburn - Detective Bekstra

Meaghan Morris - 2nd Uniformed Cop

Madison Boan - 2nd Uniformed Cop

Nicole Frydman - Chief of Police

Ali Janes - Jacqui Bone

Paul Bunton - Dr. Ben Calibus/Wildcard

Sarah Franzel - Anchorperson/Wildcard

Sarah Scanlon & Tom Jasek - Maestrae/Percussion

An ambitious actor infiltrates the confines of a police station where earlier, a falsely arrested black motorist "fell" from the 4th story window and was found dead on the street. Using his bag of tricks and supremely transcendent (!) character work, he puts the police detectives through an interrogation they can't keep up with, revealing damning secrets being withheld by the force.

Updated and adapted by founding Conspirator Sid Feldman from the modern classic, Accidental Death of an Anarchist by Nobel Prize-winner Dario Fo, Accidental Death of a Black Motorist drops Fo's story smack in the middle of Chicago and one of America's worst abuses of power.

Tickets: $23 + Athenaeum Restoration Fee

Preview: $10 + Athenaeum Restoration Fee

Students: $15 + Athenaeum Restoration Fee

Available at: 773-935-6875 or https://athenaeumtheatre.org





