Cast And Creative Team Set For THE SCHOOL OF SCANDAL at Idle Muse Theatre Company

Idle Muse Theatre Company has revealed the cast and creative team for its production of Richard Brinsley Sheridan's The School for Scandal, directed by Evan Jackson, March 13 - April 12 at The Edge Off-Broadway Theater, 1133 W Catalpa Ave. The performance schedule for The School for Scandal includes two preview performances Thursday, March 13 and Friday, March 14 at 8 p.m. with the press night, Saturday, March 15 at 8 p.m. The performance schedule is Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. with an additional performance Wednesday, April 9 at 8 p.m. General admission tickets are now on sale for $30, $20 for students and seniors. at IdleMuse.org or the Idle Muse Theatre Company Box Office, 773.340.9438.

Welcome to the School for Scandal, a cadre of social elite who invented influencer culture, catfishing and parasocial relationships 300 years before the rise of social media. Idle Muse sends up celebrity society and the idle rich in this fresh cut of Sheridan's boundary-smashing comedy of manners, which first premiered in 1777. At the School for Scandal, it doesn't matter what's being said — as long as you're the one saying it.

Idle Muse's cast includes Elise Soeder (she/her, Lady Sneerwell); Boomer Lusink (he/him, Morgan, Snake); Eric Duhon (he/him, Joseph Surface); Cat Evans (any with respect, Maria); Mara Kovacevic~ (she/her, Mrs. Candour); Cameron Austin Brown (he/him, Sir Benjamin Backbite/Sir Harry Bumper); Elizabeth MacDougald~ (she/her, Mrs. Crabtree); Erik Schnitger~ (he/him, Sir Peter); Andrew Bosworth (he/him, Rowley); Caty Gordon~ (she/her, Lady Teazle); Ross Compton~ (he/him, Sir Oliver); Brian Healy (he/him, Charles Surface) and Brooks Whitlock, (he/him, Careless, servants); with understudies Makenna Van Raalte (she/they, U/S Lady Teazle and Maria); Jennifer Mickelson (she/her, U/S Mrs. Candour and Mrs. Crabtree); Rick Smith (he/him, U/S Sir Oliver); Jacque Bischoff (she/her, U/S Lady Sneerwell); Emily Pfriem (she/her, U/S Careless and Servants); Sam Neel (he/him, U/S Morgan and Snake).

The creative team includes Evan Jackson~ (he.him, director and Idle Muse artistic director); Libby Beyreis~ (she/her, assistant director); Lindsey Chidester~ (she/her, stage manager); Beth Bruins~ (she/her, assistant stage manager); Kati Lechner~ (she/her, music director, health and safety officer); Jennifer Mohr~ (she/her, style coach); Mario Mazzetti (they/them/he/him, dialect coach); Erin Alys (she/her, intimacy director); Emma Rund (she/her, dramaturg); Jeremiah Barr (he/him, master carpenter); Laura Wiley~ (she/her, lighting & projection designer); L.J. Luthringer~ (he/him, sound designer and composer); Tristan Brandon~ (he/him, property designer, health and safety officer); Victoria Jablonski (she/her, Costume Designer); Katie Fletcher (she/her, assistant Costume Designer); Jacque Bischoff (she/her, makeup designer); Breezy Snyder~ (she/they, scenic painter) and Michael Dalberg~ (he/him, Idle Muse literary director).

~Connotes Idle Muse Theatre Company Member

