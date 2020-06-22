Cabaret Games To Hit Chicago

Do you miss live theater? So do four suburban Chicago theater companies! The Highland Park Players, Big Noise Theatre, Big Deal Productions, and Music on Stage have decided to band together and create their own virtual stage to cope with these strange times. Starting on July 5th at 7pm CST, you can enjoy the fruits of their labors, and even participate in the fun by voting for which songs contestants will sing!

The contest, called the Cabaret Games, boasts theater celebrities such as Laura Osnes (Broadway: Roger and Hammerstein's Cinderella, Grease, Anything Goes), Jessica Vosk (Broadway: Wicked, Bridges of Madison County), YouTube sensation Katherine Steele, Chris Jones (Chicago Tribune Theater Critic), Lesli Margherita (Laurence Olivier Award Winner, Broadway: Matilda), and Samantha Pauly (Broadway: Six, West End: Evita). More star appearances are to be announced. There is even an original theme song written by Chicago musicians, Aaron Kaplan and Michael Goldman!

The competition will air as three uniquely themed episodes on social media (Facebook) on July 5th, 12th & 19th at 7pm CST. But don't worry, even if you miss the original airing, you can watch later!

The presentations are free to watch. To ensure you don't miss any exciting content or game announcements, be sure to like or follow the Cabaret Games Facebook page.

How the game is played: Each theater company functions as a team. Each week, the teams recruit a talented competitor to represent their organization. Episodes explore different themes including Contemporary Musical Theater, Classic Musical Theater, and Broadway Backwards. The public has an opportunity to vote on which songs the contestants sing, and then teams have 3 days to create the performance videos. The teams will be pulling out all the stops! A celebrity judge then ranks the videos. The team with the best cumulative rankings at the conclusion of the three rounds wins the competition.

The game is the creation of Highland Park Player's board member Holly Weis. "I think this game is unique because we are four theater groups that usually function independently but have joined forces, literally sharing our voices on social media, to create theater at a time that is almost impossible to do so."

Game creative staff includes Holly Weis (Executive Producer), Cathy Jacobson (Producer), Heather Benveniste (Producer), SarahAnn Sutter (Producer), Brad Rose (Highland Park Players), Frank Roberts (Music On Stage), Brent Walker (Big Noise Theatre), Lindsay Grandt (Big Deal Productions), Jacob Cohen (Public Relations), Martha Shuford (Costume Consultant), Joshua Lederman (Game Advisor), Marty Karlin (Game Advisor), Aaron Kaplan (Theme Song), Michael Goldman (Theme Song), and Henry Gessner (Media Assistant).

See you at the Games!

Learn more about the event: facebook.com/cabaretgames

