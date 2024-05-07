CLATA Reveals Plays About the Latine Experience for INICIOS, the 2nd Chicago Latine Playwright Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Chicago Latino Theater Alliance has announced the three new plays selected for Inicios, the 2nd Chicago Latine Playwright Festival, its annual new play incubator that fosters new works for the live stage by Chicago Latine writers.

The three winning plays, each earning a $1,000 award for their author, are already on the path to be developed via workshops with Chicago Latine directors and actors culminating with free staged readings at three favorite Chicago theaters, May 15-17.

The winners are:

No one cares (about you) by Ale Castillo is the story of Claudia and Serafina, friends most of their lives, but a new dynamic forms as they push the boundaries of their friendship. Raquel Torre, Co-Founder of La Vuelta Ensemble, directs. No one cares (about you) will be presented Wednesday, May 15 at 7 p.m. at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Blvd. in Wicker Park.

Sacrificios by Carolina Herrera is the story of a woman who, after the death of her son, is forced to move to the home he lived in, where she learns his secrets and meets people in his life who cause her to reconsider her concept of family. Esteban Pantoja, Co-Artistic Director, Teatro Tariakuri, directs. Sacrificios will be presented Thursday, May 16 at 7 p.m. at the National Museum of Mexican Art, 1852 W. 19th St. in Pilsen.

Meet Benjamin and his partner of 20 years, George, as they vacation at a Mexican resort in Sex, Alchemy and Mayan Mischief by William Gregory. Pre-colonial gender norms, a tryst with a possible criminal, a waiter sure he is going to hell for his gay thoughts, and an iguana who’s really a Mayan god all play parts in this fresh new play. Omar Fernandez, Co-Artistic Director, Subtext Studio Theatre, directs. Sex, Alchemy and Mayan Mischief will be presented Friday, May 17 at 7 p.m. at Aguijón Theater, 2707 N. Laramie Blvd. in Belmont-Cragin.

Be the first to witness the extraordinary talent of three Latino writers who will make Chicago proud. Play a part in a new play’s development by offering feedback at the post-show Q&A. Support CLATA’s commitment to amplify Chicago’s Latine voices on stage, continuing its role as a nurturing ground for emerging Latine voices often overlooked in theatrical storytelling.

Tickets to all three Inicios readings are free, but reservations are recommended. For more information and reservations, visit clata.org, where you can sign up for CLATA’s weekly e-news, and follow CLATA on Facebookand Instagram at @latinotheater.

Comments