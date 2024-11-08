CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE Opens Broadway In Peoria Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The American Theatre Guild will present the brilliant and whimsical holiday spectacular, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE. This production will kick off the 24–25 AMEREN ILLINOIS BROADWAY IN PEORIA Series at the Peoria Civic Center Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE are available for purchase at BroadwayInPeoria.com and PeoriaCivicCenter.com. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE will be dazzling audiences in Peoria during its 6-week, 60-city U.S. tour this holiday season. Audiences from coast-to-coast will be captivated by this brilliant and whimsical holiday spectacular. As the nation's premiere family holiday tradition, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE will convey the magic of the season with a Broadway-style production infused with contemporary circus arts.

As lights dim and the music swells, a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life. Both critics and audiences alike agree that CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE is “a show for all ages to enjoy where families can make Christmas memories together.” And Broadway World exclaims, “Lose yourself for 90 minutes and go back to those wonderful dreams you had as a kid.”

Imaginative and fun for children to seniors and everyone in between, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE features a world-renowned cast of performers accompanied by an ensemble of aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, fun-loving skippers, breath-catching acrobatics, and much more. An original music score includes new twists on seasonal favorites such as “Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree” and “Carol of the Bells.” Singers, dancers, penguins, toy soldiers, and reindeer invoke the dreams behind a child's eye on the most magical of nights. Amidst a backdrop of new sets, scenery, and storylines, this family-friendly production is sure to put a twinkle in your eye!

For more information, visit www.cirquedreams.com

Please note: BroadwayInPeoria.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Peoria Civic Center Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 24–25 AMEREN ILLINOIS BROADWAY IN PEORIA Series. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

