CIRCUS OF BUBBLES to Offer Spectacular Family Entertainment This Season

Raue Center For The Arts will present CIRCUS OF BUBBLES on Thursday, March 5 at 7 PM, a high-flying, 60-minute explosion of bubble magic, circus artistry, and laugh-out-loud comedy. This spectacular, big-top–inspired production invites audiences of all ages to step into a world of wonder filled with giant bubbles, dazzling stunts, and unforgettable moments of pure joy.

Circus of Bubbles transforms the stage into a colorful circus ring where astonishing bubble creations, balancing acts, foot juggling, and interactive comedy take center stage. Kids, families, and anyone young at heart will be mesmerized from the very first pop.

Seen on Late Night with David Letterman (USA), Circo Massimo (Italy), and television specials across China, Kirk Marsh brings his signature wordless physical comedy, juggling, and wildly funny magic to the Raue Center stage. His universal humor and audience participation make every show a riotous, one-of-a-kind experience.

Trained at the prestigious Hebei Wuqiao School of Acrobatic Arts in China, Jack Weinstock delivers high-energy foot juggling with sharp skill and playful charm. With a background spanning theater design, global travel, and circus arts, Jack brings creativity, precision, and heart to every performance.

TICKETS

Tickets start at $14* for students and $24 for adults. RaueNOW Members' tickets start at $7 for students and $14 for adults* (Members save 30% with no per-ticket fee!)

*All-in pricing includes a $4 per-ticket box office fee. An $8 processing fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order.

Tickets may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake, IL