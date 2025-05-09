CHICAGO Comes to Circa '21

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Circa ‘21’s latest production is one of few musicals in history to win Tonys, a Grammy and the Academy Award for Best Picture. Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse will present one of the most-requested titles in its history, the legendary Kander & Ebb musical, CHICAGO!

Currently the second-longest-running show in Broadway history and running in Rock Island through July 5, this smash hit is being brought to life by a thrillingly gifted cast and crew. This Broadway hit inspired the New York Times to state, "It has theatrical muscle, the characters are vivid and its issues are ongoing in our public discourse."

CHICAGO will be presented at Circa '21 through July 5, with performances on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday matinées at 1:15 p.m. Pre-show entertainment featuring the theatre's wait staff, The Bootleggers, also will precede all performances. Ticket prices are $68 for the Friday - Sunday dinner and show productions and $61 for either the Wednesday matinee or evening performances.

Reservations are available through the Circa '21 ticket office. For reservations, contact the theatre at 1828 Third Ave., Rock Island or by calling 309-786-7733 ext. 2. You can also make your reservations online for all shows at www.circa21.com.

Set in 1920s Chicago and based on real-life murders and trials, CHICAGO follows Roxie Hart, a wannabe vaudevillian star who murders her lover and is arrested, despite her attempts to convince her pushover husband, Amos, to lie for her. In the Cook County Jail, Roxie meets her hero, the famed double-murderess and nightclub performer Velma Kelly. When both acquire the same lawyer, the greedy and lustful superstar Billy Flynn, tensions come to a head as they vie for the spotlight, though instead of onstage, they’re mugging for the flashbulb of the newspaper reporters.

With catchy, sexy music and timeless lyrics by John Kander and Fred Ebb and a funny, intelligent, utterly engaging book by Kander and Bob Fosse, CHICAGO is a dazzling and satirical look at fame, justice and the media machine, as well as a musical spectacular that is as addictive as gossip rags and as unforgettable as any trial of the century.

Its songs include iconic numbers such as "All That Jazz," "Razzle Dazzle," "Mr. Cellophane," "The Cell Block Tango" and "They Both Reached for the Gun." Circa '21's CHICAGO is directed by venue veteran Ashley Becher. Her recent musical productions for the dinner theatre have included “The Addams Family,” “A Christmas Story: The Musical” and “Irving Berlin's White Christmas,” while area favorite Ron May acts as CHICAGO's musical director.

Making her Circa '21 debut as Roxie Hart is Sarah Beth Ganey, with Velma Kelly portrayed by returnee Elly Rebeka (“Irving Berlin's White Christmas”) and lawyer Billy Flynn by Bobby Becher (“Jersey Boys.”) Other famed CHICAGO characters are played by Sarah Hayes (Matron “Momma” Morton), Nicholas Fuqua (M.S) and Robert Sharkey (Amos Hart), while 10 talents complete the ensemble: Jordan Bee; Brynne Davidson; Kyle DeFauw; Gregory Holmes Jr.; Sophia Kilburg; Jeanette Palmer; JuJu Palmer; Chandler James Pettus; Kory Randles and Chloe Schwab.

The entire staff of the Rock Island dinner theatre is ecstatic to be presenting their first-ever presentation of this iconic musical smash and urges patrons to make reservations quickly for what is sure to be a sold-out sensation. Call the Circa '21 ticket office at 309-786-7733 ext. 2 for reservations and join in the spicy Windy City fun of Kander & Ebb's CHICAGO!

Comments