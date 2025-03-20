CHARLOTTE'S WEB Comes to The Young People's Theatre of Chicago

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Young People's Theatre of Chicago will follow up its acclaimed and celebrated productions of Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus and Bob Marley's Three Little Birds with Joseph Robinette's adaptation of E.B. White's beloved children's classic, Charlotte's Web.

Charlotte's Web runs May 10 - June 1 at Lincoln Park's historic Greenhouse Theatre Center.

On a small family farm, a young girl is determined to save the life of a diminutive newborn pig. But the young animal's fate remains uncertain until a courageous and determined spider spins remarkable webs to prove that "Wilbur isn't just any ordinary pig!"

A Newbery Honor Book, E.B. White's inspiring story was recently named the "best children's book of all time" by BBC Culture, while the Children's Literature Association named Charlotte's Web the "best American children's book of the past two hundred years."

The story of Charlotte and Wilbur's unlikely and affecting friendship brings YPT's "Stepping Out" season to a poignant and satisfying close. This season saw the Young People's Theatre of Chicago transition from an intramural Greenhouse Theater Center project to a stand-alone, professional, non-profit children's theatre. YPT embraced the challenge by growing its board, adding a full-time GM, introducing educational camps, deepening ties with local artists, and appreciably growing our audience. Critically, the company also significantly expanded its vital School Matinee Program, bringing 2000 Chicagoland students to Charlotte's Web and 5000 students to weekday matinees across the season.

Artistic director Randy White noted that "E.B. White's beloved story demonstrates above all that friendship is immeasurably valuable. And we are so delighted to welcome back to YPT so many artist friends, including Columbia College's Jackie Penrod (set for Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus), Lyric Opera's Bridget Williams (lights for Anne Frank, Dory Fantasmagory), and the in-demand Costume Designer Cindy Moon (Pigeon, Dory, Junie B. Jones), all of whom will spin design magic for our Charlotte's Web." White added that,"staging a beloved family favorite with so many friends is a perfect way to bring to a close YPT's most successful and exhilarating season yet!"

