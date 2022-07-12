CAIC's Reveals Details Of The 2022 Collaborative Works Festival

CAIC's 2022 Collaborative Works Festival, The Song of Chicago, will explore Chicago's rich musical history through song. CHICAGO: Collaborative Arts Institute of Chicago's 11th annual Collaborative Works Festival will explore Chicago's rich musical history through song. Taking place September 7-11, this year's festival, titled The Song of Chicago offers three concerts and a master class featuring a variety of Chicago composers, poets and performers.

Local Chicago artists featured on the 2022 Collaborative Works Festival include: Whitney Morrison, soprano, Nicholas Phan, tenor, Kuang-Hao Huang, pianist, and Shannon McGinnis, pianist, among others.

Wednesday, September 7th, 7:00pm: Chicago's Own - Ganz Hall at Roosevelt University

The Festival's opening concert features works by prominent composers from the past and present, all with connections to Chicago. Songs by Ernst Bacon and Reena Esmail (Chicagoans by birth) and Florence Price, Ned Rorem, and Ruth Crawford Seeger (who taught and studied in Chicago) will be presented alongside the works of composers teaching and residing in Chicago today, including Clarice Assad and Eric Malmquist.

Thursday, September 8th, 7:00pm: Music and Poetry - Ganz Hall at Roosevelt University

The second concert honors the work of Chicago's Black composers, who blazed new trails for musicians across the United States. This program features works by composers currently living in Chicago, as well as important composers of the past, including Margaret Bonds, former National Association of Negro Musicians (NANM) President Betty Jackson

King, and former director of the Center for Black Music Research, Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson.

Sunday, September 11th, 2:00pm: The American Songbag - The Sanctuary at Epiphany Center for the Arts

The third concert explores Carl Sandburg's seminal anthology of American folk songs, The American Sandbag. Published in 1927, while Sandburg was living in Chicago, the anthology was instantly popular and inspired renowned folk singers, like Pete Seeger and Woody Guthrie. A poet, journalist, and urban folk singer, Sandburg described The American Songbag as "a ragbag of stripes and streaks of color from nearly all ends of the earth...rich with the diversity of the United States."

Collaborative Arts Institute of Chicago works to make Chicago a world home for the study and performance of art song and vocal chamber music. CAIC presents performance and educational events, including the Collaborative Works Festival, the Lieder Lounge recital series, master classes, and educational workshops. Since its founding in 2010 by pianists Shannon McGinnis and Nicholas Hutchinson and tenor Nicholas Phan, CAIC has presented many of the world's leading proponents for the art song and vocal chamber music repertoire.

Visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2185419®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.caichicago.org%2F2022-Festival.html?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 for more information about CAIC's 2022 Collaborative Works Festival