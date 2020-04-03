Broken Nose Theatre Postpones THIS IS ONLY A TEST

In response to virus (COVID-19) pandemic, Broken Nose Theatre announced today it will postpone its world premiere of Eric Reyes Loo's This is Only a Test, directed by Toma Langston. The production, originally scheduled to play May 1 - 30, 2020, will move to BNT's 2020-21 season at its resident home, The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood.

BNT Artistic Director Elise Marie Davis and Managing Director Rose Hamill issued the following statement:

After careful thought and consideration, we at Broken Nose Theatre have made the difficult but necessary decision to postpone our production of This Is Only a Test. Between the governor's decision to extend the shelter-in-place mandate and our resident venue's call to wait before opening back up to the public, we recognize that the current timeline simply would not allow us to give this play the world premiere it deserves. As a company dedicated to telling new stories in ways that are both inclusive and conversation-provoking, our goal is to honor the work and vision that has been so carefully crafted thus far in the process at a time when it is safe to do so. We are as committed as ever to bringing Eric Reyes Loo's incredible play to life, and we will be slating this production in our 2020-21 season; we also aim to retain as many of the artists currently involved as possible. We look forward to sharing this new, darkly satirical and terrifically engaging play with Chicago audiences next spring.

We intend to pay all artists involved for the work they have done thus far. If you would like to support this initiative during these unprecedented times, consider making a donation at brokennosetheatre.com/donatetoday. We appreciate any generosity you are able to grant us.





