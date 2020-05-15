Broadway In Chicago Announces Schedule Updates for DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SIX and More

Broadway in Chicago has released the following statement regarding updates to their schedule of productions:

The safety and health of our patrons, staff and theatrical companies is our top priority. In response to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 (coronavirus), here is an update of the shows that are newly cancelled or rescheduled:

DEAR EVAN HANSEN at the CIBC Theatre, July 7 - September 27, 2020, has been cancelled. Dates for 2022 to be announced.

SIX at the Broadway Playhouse, originally scheduled for July 8 - October 25, 2020, has been rescheduled for November 24, 2020 - March 21, 2021.

THE CHOIR OF MAN at the Broadway Playhouse, February 2 - 7, 2021, has been cancelled. Possible dates to be announced in 2021.

THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY at the Broadway Playhouse, February 9 - 21, 2021, has been cancelled.

THE CROWN - LIVE at the Broadway Playhouse, February 23 - 28, 2021, has been cancelled.

SOME LIKE IT HOT at the Cadillac Palace Theatre, March 2 - April 4, 2021, has been cancelled.

Ticket holders for the above rescheduled shows will be automatically moved into the new dates. Patrons can check the status of their tickets by logging into their Ticketmaster account. The "Sign In" button can be found in the top right corner of Ticketmaster.com. Ticket holders for cancelled performances will be refunded through their point of purchase within 45 days. Patrons with additional questions can contact their point of purchase

If you purchased through Ticketmaster, click here for more information.

If you purchased through the box office, email Broadway In Chicago at CustomerService@BroadwayInChicago.com.

If you are a Broadway In Chicago Subscriber, email Subscriptions@BroadwayInChicago.com.

If you purchased your tickets through Broadway In Chicago Group Sales, email GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com.

Our future productions will continue to be reviewed as further guidance and recommendations are provided by the CDC and Chicago Department of Public Health.

Please check BroadwayInChicago.com for additional updates.





