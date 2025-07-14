Broadway In Chicago 2025 Holiday Lineup to Include ELF, Mannheim Steamroller, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway In Chicago has announced five holiday productions set to bring cheer to the Windy City this winter.

The 2025 holiday lineup includes A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS, ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH EXPERIENCE – A John Denver CHRISTMAS, CHRISTMAS WITH C.S. Lewis, MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS, and the previously announced return of ELF THE MUSICAL.

In celebration of “Christmas in July,” advance pre-sale access begins Tuesday, July 15 and runs through Friday, July 25. Full details are available to newsletter subscribers via BroadwayInChicago.com. Group sales of 10 or more are available now by calling (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com. Single tickets will go on sale at a later date.

A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS

November 25–30, 2025 | CIBC Theatre

The ultimate holiday variety show returns to Chicago, showcasing world-class cirque artists in a dazzling, gravity-defying journey through a winter wonderland. Featuring breathtaking acrobatics and a festive musical score, A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS is perfect for audiences of all ages.

ELF THE MUSICAL

December 2–14, 2025 | The Auditorium Theatre

Buddy the Elf returns in this modern holiday classic based on the beloved film. Hailed as “a gift for kids and adults” (The Daily Beast), this all-new tour of the 2024 Broadway production brings laughs, heart, and plenty of sparklejollytwinklejingley magic to the stage.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH EXPERIENCE – A John Denver CHRISTMAS

December 12–14, 2025 | Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place

Led by acclaimed performer Rick Schuler, this nostalgic holiday concert celebrates the legacy of John Denver with beloved classics like “Rocky Mountain High” and “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” along with seasonal favorites from Denver’s holiday specials.

CHRISTMAS WITH C.S. Lewis

December 16–21, 2025 | Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place

Step into an intimate Christmas Eve gathering at C.S. Lewis’s home near Oxford in this theatrical retelling of the author's personal transformation from atheist to believer. The play invites audiences into Lewis’s reflections on myth, meaning, and the true spirit of Christmas.

MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS

December 20, 2025 | James M. Nederlander Theatre

A holiday staple for over 40 years, MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS by Chip Davis returns with its signature blend of orchestral sound, multimedia visuals, and timeless holiday music performed by a 15-piece ensemble.