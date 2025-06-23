BrightSide Theatre to Present SUMMER IN THE PARKS 2025 Free Outdoor Concert Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BrightSide Theatre has announced the return of its popular SUMMER IN THE PARKS concert series for 2025, offering nine free, one-hour performances of FUN IN THE SUN: A Broadway Musical Revue. The family-friendly outdoor concerts will be performed in public parks across Naperville, Lisle, Bolingbrook, and Downers Grove between July 9 and September 21.

Each performance will feature a mix of fun, popular, and comedic songs from beloved Broadway musicals including My Fair Lady, Mamma Mia, Chicago, Funny Girl, Singin’ in the Rain, Anything Goes, Crazy for You, Wicked, Hamilton, Once Upon a Mattress, Spamalot, and more.

Conceived and directed by Jeffrey Cass, BrightSide Theatre’s Artistic Director, the concerts will feature performances by company favorites Julie Ann Kornak, Michelle Bolliger, Meghan Kessel, Jon Cunningham, and Zach Gibson. They will be joined by a live band with Phill Videckis and Mitch Johnson (keys), Bill Winters and Chris Crisanti (drums/percussion), Heather Winters and John Havrilla (reeds), and Jared Forth (bass/guitar).

Audiences are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy an hour of Broadway melodies under the summer sun. All performances are free and open to the public.

SUMMER IN THE PARKS 2025 Concert Dates & Locations:

Wednesday, July 9 | 7–8 PM

Downers Grove Swim & Racquet Club – 5560 Fairview Ave., Downers Grove

Thursday, July 10 | 7–8 PM

95th Street Community Plaza, Wagner Family Pavilion – 3109 Cedar Glade Dr., Naperville

Wednesday, July 16 | 7–8 PM

Millennium Carillon Amphitheatre – 443 Aurora Ave., Naperville

Wednesday, July 23 | 7–8 PM

Westglen Park – 1516 Westglen Dr., Naperville

Sunday, July 27 | 2–3 PM

Community Park Bandshell – 1825 Short St., Lisle

Thursday, August 7 | 7–8 PM

Country Lakes – 1835 N Aurora Ave., Naperville

Friday, August 8 | 7–8 PM

Naperville Community Concert Center – 55 Concert Lane, Naperville

Sunday, August 17 | 2–3 PM

Arrowhead Park – 711 Iroquois Ave., Naperville

Sunday, September 14 | ~4–5 PM (Immediately after Pathways Parade)

Village of Bolingbrook PathFest – 375 W. Briarcliff Rd., Bolingbrook

ASL Interpreted Performance

Sunday, September 21 | 12:30–1:30 PM & 2–3 PM

Naperville Riverwalk Amphitheater – SE corner of W. Jackson Ave. & S. Eagle St.

In partnership with Naperville's Fine Arts Fair

For more information, visit BrightSideTheatre.com.

