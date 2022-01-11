BrightSide Theatre Youth Project Presents Disney's THE DESCENDANTS

BrightSide Theatre continues its commitment to young artists with the belief that involvement in arts programs increases the development in children on both an academic and social scale while building self-esteem.

They designed The BrightSide Theatre Youth Project to provide a professional and educational learning experience for grade school to high school students aged 8-18 interested in exploring musical theater.a??a?? In this program, children work directly with professional directors, musical directors, choreographers, designers, and artists to develop their own theatrical skills. (Our staff has/currently works with professional theatres including, Paramount Arts Center, First Folio, Chicago Shakespeare, Broadway in Chicago, Drury Lane Oak Brook.)a??a??

After very successful productions for the last eight seasons, we are happy to announce that this year's BrightSide Theatre Youth Project production will be Disney's The Descendants: The Musical. Unique to this script, in addition to the professional staff guiding the young actors, the roles of the "parents" are being played by professional actors that will act as mentors to the youth both on and off the stage!

Performances run February 26 - March 6, 2022.

An audio described/touch tour performance will be offered on SATURDAY 2/26 at 2 pm and an ASL performance will be offered on SATURDAY 3/5 at 2 pm - both due to the generosity of the Naperville Lions Club. Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall at North Central College, 31 S. Ellsworth in Naperville.

Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, Disney'sa??Descendants: The Musicala??is a brand-new musical comedy featuring the beloved characters and hit songs from the films! It is present-day, and in the kingdom of Auradon, all of Disney's beloved heroes and royalty are living happily ever after, safe from the terrifying villains and troublesome sidekicks they have banished to the magic-free Isle of the Lost. That is until Ben, the benevolent teenage son of Belle and King Adam (The Beast), offers a chance of redemption for the troublemaking offspring of the evilest villains. Mal, Evie, Jay and Carlos - the children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Cruella De Vil, and Jafar - are welcomed to Auradon Prep to attend school with the children of their parents' sworn enemies. Now entering a completely foreign world and way of life, the four Villain Kids have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents' wicked footsteps or learn to be good?

Tickets are on sale NOW - $18 for Adults and $13 for Students. For more visit us at www.BrightSideTheatre.com or call at 630-447-8497.