Brickworld Presents Virtual LEGO Exposition Event April 18

On April 18 Featuring "LEGO Masters" TV Finalists, Interactive Super Robo Rally, Display and Vendor Rooms

Brickworld is offering a variety of online options to engage, encourage and inspire LEGO fans and their families at home during coronavirus lockdowns, including the "VEXPO" virtual expo, how-to video demonstrations and a Make-A-Wish fundraiser.

The Virtual LEGO Fan show "VEXPO" will be held on Saturday, April 18, from 12 noon-6 p.m. ET. Using Zoom rooms, Brickworld VEXPO participants can show their own presentations to experts, including Boone, Jessica and Sam, finalists from the "LEGO Masters" TV series. Viewers can also ask questions of participating professional builders, visit vendors to browse and purchase a variety of products, and join different display rooms, including the Jurassic Roller Coaster, a large amusement park with moving rides, a giant transparent castle, some massive spaceships, and Elvendale, the land of elves and dragons. Families are encouraged to come to the computer with their creations to receive feedback and encouragement. Tickets to this unique event are only $5 per device, and are limited.

Part of this virtual expo is Super Robo Rally, a super-sized programming game using one-foot tall LEGO robots on a 19x30-foot board made entirely of LEGO baseplates and bricks. Player will use a simple web interface to input their commands then watch live as the robots move around the field according to their instructions. To participate in this game, players must register in advance to receive a password and instructions on how to play before the game begins. Viewers can watch the game by entering that Zoom room.

Brickworld is also presenting helpful how-to demonstration videos so LEGO builders can improve their skills at home. The first installment is "Building Round Part One" and future videos will feature Truss Bridge Building and other architectural tutorials. Fans are encouraged to subscribe to the Brickworld YouTube channel to see the latest in alternative builds, giveaways and other virtual events.

The Brickworld team hopes to raise at least $1000 for their longtime charity partner Make-A-Wish America. With a donation of any size before April 30, the organization can continue to grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Brickworld LLC is a private company that is not associated with the LEGO Group of companies. Brickworld operates expositions and conventions dedicated to LEGO enthusiasts and to supporting the creative community. For details, call 317-572-LEGO (5346) or visit Brickworld.com.





