Brickworld LEGO Expo Celebrates Independence Day Week With The Brickworld LEGO Fireworks Virtual Con On June 27

Chicago-based Brickworld LEGO Expo, which regularly hosts LEGO conventions throughout the Midwest, announces the Brickworld LEGO Fireworks Virtual Con on Saturday, June 27, 2020, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. CT. The Fireworks Virtual Con will present an online array of LEGO activities for all ages, featuring exhibits, presentations, builds, games and vendors in a suite of Zoom rooms, including interactions with popular "LEGO Masters" TV contestants and fan favorite displays like the Great Ball Contraption, and, of course, LEGO fireworks!

Tickets are $9, with $1 from each ticket donated to Brickworld's longtime charity partner Make-A-Wish. Only 2,000 tickets will be offered worldwide, so early registration is encouraged at https://brickworld.com/brickworld-virtual-jun-27/ A $22, 3-show pass is available for June and:

· Brickworld LEGO Halloween Virtual Con on Saturday, October 31, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. CT

· Brickworld LEGO Holiday Virtual Con on Saturday, December 12, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. CT

If summer kickoff plans for the family have been changed or postponed, the Brickworld LEGO Fireworks Virtual Con is an accessible, affordable option for those staying #SaferAtHome as well as an excellent option to keep kids entertained while taking long car trips or visiting somewhere away from home. Scheduled events for this expo include:

· "LEGO Masters" TV contestants in a kids challenge, also judged by expo attendees

· "LEGO Masters" TV contestants building #WishesAreWaiting hope messages

· LEGO fireworks by talented builders to celebrate Independence Day

· Demonstration on how to build little LEGO critters

· Advanced builder demos of spaceships and a DC landmark

· LEGO interactive Escape Room and interactive robot Connect Four game

· Elvendale live interactive building

· Brethren of the Brick Seas Pirates World

· Huge LEGO train layout with expert builder Monty's Trains

· Live character sketching with fan input by Bricks in the Middle's Kevin Hinkle

· Q&A with LEGO community manager Jan Beyer and LEGO product developers

"Brickworld is pleased to continue to bring LEGO bricks to the world," says producer Mark Larson. "Our virtual events allow global fans to learn new construction techniques, be inspired by massive buildings, participate in global games and remain #SaferAtHome!" Brickworld is also posting ongoing how-to demonstration videos so LEGO builders can improve their skills at home. Current postings include Building Round Part One and Building a Truss Bridge. Fans are encouraged to subscribe to the Brickworld YouTube channel to see the latest in alternative builds and other skills.

Brickworld LLC is a private company that is not associated with the LEGO Group of companies. Brickworld operates expositions and conventions dedicated to LEGO enthusiasts and to supporting the creative community. For details, call 317-572-5346 (LEGO) or visit Brickworld.com,www.facebook.com/BrickworldEvnts/ and twitter.com/brickworld

Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You